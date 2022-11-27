Two cheetahs moved into acclimatisation enclosure in MP’s Kuno National Park; now just three remain in quarantine zone

Sheopur, November 27
Two cheetahs in Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur were moved from the quarantine zone to the larger acclimatisation enclosure on Sunday, which took the total number of big cats in the latter area to five, an official said.
Eight cheetahs arrived in MP from Namibia in southern Africa on September 17 as part the ambitious reintroduction project of the species and were released into the quarantine zone by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“Female cheetahs Asha and Tbilisi joined males Obaan, Alton, and Freddie in the larger enclosure. Asha and Tbilisi were released in enclosure numbers 6 and 7, respectively, under the supervision of experts and task force members,” said Kuno Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Prakash Kumar Verma.
Obaan was released into the larger enclosure on November 18, while Elton and Freddie were moved on November 5.
The remaining three cheetahs, all female, will be released in the larger enclosures in a phased manner soon, he added.
Earlier, on Saturday, the last of the six leopards that had entered the larger enclosure before the arrival of these cheetahs moved out into the wild, Verma had said.
The last cheetah died in India in Koriya district in present-day Chhattisgarh in 1947, and the species was declared extinct from the country in 1952.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
We asked Congress to target terror, they aimed at Modi: PM in Gujarat
PM accuses Congress and newer parties of practising politics...
Congress chief Kharge lambasts PM Modi; calls him ‘chieftain of liars’, sympathy seeker
‘Who is destroying land, water and forest? You and the rich ...
13 injured after falling on railway track as part of foot over-bridge collapses in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur
One person suffers head injuries and his condition is critic...
Anti-lockdown protests intensify in China as Covid cases hit record high
Videos of protests from various university campuses where st...
Tarn Taran villager arrested with 8 Chinese pistols, bullets, 2-kg heroin smuggled from Pakistan via drone
As per official, police had specific information that a cons...