Two children among 4 found dead inside locked house in Ahmedabad

PTI

Ahmedabad, March 30

Four persons, including two children, were found dead inside a locked house in Ahmedabad on Tuesday night in what appears to be a case of murder, police said.

The bodies of the two children and as many women, one of them elderly, were found in different rooms of the house in Divya Prabha Housing Society in the Odhav locality, a police official said.

Preliminary investigation shows the victims were attacked with a sharp weapon, probably 3 to 4 days ago, and their bodies were in a semi-decomposed condition, the official said.

The incident came to light after the mother of one of the deceased women, Sonalben Marwadi (37), told the police her daughter was missing since the last few days and that her house was locked from outside.

The police broke open the door of the house and recovered the bodies, which were found lying in different rooms, the official said.

"Sonalben's husband is missing, and we are counting him as one of the suspects. Sonalben's mother told us that he had attacked her a few days back. Further investigation was underway," he said.