Two Chinese nationals arrested for trying to enter India illegally through Nepal

Motihari (Bihar), July 23
Two Chinese nationals have been arrested in Bihar by immigration officials who noted that they had sneaked into the Indian territory, through Nepal, for the second time in less than a month.
They were arrested on Saturday night at the Raxaul border outpost falling in East Champaran district, Assistant Foreigner Regional Registration Officer SK Singh said.
He said during interrogation the foreigners said their names were Zhao Jing and Fu Cong and they both hailed from Jaoxing province of China.
They were found without valid travel documents and claimed to have left their passports at a hotel in Birganj, right across the border, where they had stayed the previous night.
They had reached the border by an autorickshaw and tried to cross over on foot, Singh said.
The immigration department official added that as per records the Chinese nationals had made an earlier attempt to sneak into Indian territory on July 2 when they claimed to have done so inadvertently.
They had been let off and their passports were returned with “entry refused” stamped on these, said the official.
He, however, added, “Their repeated attempts to enter the area raises suspicions. Hence they have been handed over to the local police for further investigation and action”.
