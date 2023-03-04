Two held for attack on MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande in Mumbai

PTI

Mumbai, March 4

The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police on Saturday arrested two men for alleged involvement in an attack on local Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Sandeep Deshpande.

The police were searching for two more persons in connection with the incident that took place on Friday when Deshpande was on morning walk near his residence in Dadar area, said an official.

The arrested men, one 56 years old and the other 35 years old, were identified with the help of local informers and CCTV footage, he said.

One of them was an office-bearer of the Maharashtra Rajya Mathadi and General Kamgar Union and has cases like murder, attempt to murder, extortion and kidnapping registered against him in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, the police official said.

But what led to the attack on Deshpande was not yet clear, he added.

Police have formed at least eight teams to crack the case, the official said.

Four men with their faces covered with handkerchiefs attacked Deshpande, a former corporator, with a bat and stump around 7 am in Shivaji Park area on Friday.

He suffered fractures in hand and injuries to his legs.

Shivaji Park police subsequently registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 307 (attempt to murder).