Two hurt as drone falls on them during R-Day event at Jabalpur stadium

Jabalpur, January 26
Two spectators were injured after a drone, which was part of the tableau of the Madhya Pradesh agriculture department, fell on them in the Republic Day function held at a stadium in Jabalpur on Wednesday, police said.
The duo had come to Jabalpur to perform a tribal dance in the function when the incident occurred at Pandit Ravi Shankar Shukla stadium, a police officer said.
“Indu Kunjam (38) and Gangotri Kunjam (18) sustained head injuries after the drone fell on them at the Republic Day function. They are undergoing treatment at a hospital,” Additional Superintendent of Police Rohit Kashwani told reporters.
He said the injured duo, both tribals, had come to Jabalpur from the Dindori district.
The drone that fell on the duo was part of the tableau of the State Agriculture Department, he said.
Further action will be taken based on the agriculture department’s report, he said. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims
If false, rebut NYT report, demand Cong’s Kharge, BJP’s Swam...
13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited
The matter was to be listed for hearing after eight weeks
Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO
‘No country is out of the woods yet’
Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations
Ex-IPS officer replaces Olympian Ajit Pal in Nakodar