Two killed in Ranchi violence, probe ordered

227 rounded up in UP | Bengal Guv asks CM to act against rioters

Policemen at the site of Friday violence in Ranchi, Jharkhand, on Saturday. PTI

New Delhi, June 11

Heavy police deployment was ordered in Ranchi after two persons died due to gunshot wounds that they suffered during the violence that hit the city on Friday and over 20 persons, including 12 policemen were injured.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren ordered a high-level probe by a two-member committee consisting of IAS Amitabh Kaushal and Additional Director General (ADG) of Police Sanjay Latkar.

Soren has asked for a report within a week.

Three FIRs have been registered in the deadly violence that rocked the city after Friday prayers at mosques amid a shutdown called by some right wing groups. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC have been issued in most parts of Ranchi and the Internet suspended in the district. The police are looking for the perpetrators. The clashes between two groups followed the controversial remarks made by two former BJP leaders.

Meanwhile, after violence marred some cities of Uttar Pradesh on Friday, CM Yogi Adityanath warned miscreants of stern action and the state police arrested 227 persons. “Strictest action will be taken against the anti-social elements involved in the chaotic efforts to spoil the atmosphere in various cities in the past few days,” Adityanath said.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai also directed the state police to take precautions and maintain law and order in the wake of inflamed passions.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state after protests across Howrah and asked CM Mamata Banerjee to deal sternly with the issue.

“Concerned at worsening law & order situation. Inaction is an unfortunate endorsement of the criminality of law violators. Appeal to Mamata Banerjee to sternly deal with law breakers. All involved be identified and arrested,” Dhankar tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the CM said strict action would be taken against rioters.

FIR over protest outside Jama Masjid

The Delhi Police have registered an FIR in connection with Friday’s protest outside Jama Masjid to demand the arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her remarks. TNS

On way to Howrah, Bengal BJP chief held

The police on Saturday arrested BJP's West Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar to prevent him from visiting violence-affected areas in Howrah district. TNS

