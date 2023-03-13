Two minor girls gangraped in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur

PTI

Fatehpur (UP), March 13

Two minor girls were allegedly raped by six youths in the district’s Husenganj area, police said on Monday.

Both the girls have been admitted to a government hospital where their condition is said to be critical, they added.

All six accused have been taken into police custody.

Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar Singh said in a statement on his official Twitter account, “Two minor girls were returning home late in the evening on Sunday after seeing a traditional fair in a village under Husenganj police station area, when six youths gang-raped them.

“All the six accused have been identified and taken into custody by the police and action is being taken by registering a case under serious sections.”

Deputy Superintendent of Police Veer Singh said the girls’ condition is worrying and they have been admitted to a government hospital for treatment.

The accused are being interrogated, he added.