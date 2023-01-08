Two suspected terrorists held from Howrah

PTI

Kolkata, January 7

The Kolkata Police’s Special Task Force (STF) arrested two persons, suspected to be terrorists allied to the Islamic State, from the Howrah’s Tikiapara area, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off from a central agency, an STF team picked up the two from their hideout in Tikiapara’s Aftabuddin Munshi Lane on Friday night, he said.

“Both of them are involved in spreading tentacles of the terror group in Howrah. We are questioning them to understand more about their roles,” the officer said, adding they were involved in “brainwashing local youths towards anti-national activities.” He said the two, one of whom was an engineer, were in touch with IS functionaries in Pakistan and West Asia.

The officer said, “Several youths seem to have fallen into their trap. Several documents were seized from their possession.”

STF officials suspect there is a “big brain” behind the duo who are linked with handlers operating in Pakistan or West Asia. Both were remanded to police custody till January 19.