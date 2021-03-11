Two Ugandan women carrying cocaine capsules worth Rs 28 crore in stomach held at Delhi's IGI airport

New Delhi, May 27
Two Ugandan women were arrested by the customs officials for smuggling cocaine worth Rs 28 crore at the Indira Gandhi International airport here in two separate cases.
The accused, both of whom had arrived from Addis Ababa in the same flight on Sunday, had ingested capsules containing cocaine.
The passengers, who are not related to each other, were intercepted by the customs officials after their arrival.
In the first case, the passenger voluntarily admitted that she had ingested capsules containing narcotics.
“Thereafter, the passenger was taken to RML hospital for further removal of capsules/pellets from her stomach. Medical procedure yielded recovery of 81 capsules which resulted in recovery of a total of 892 grams off-white colour substance found to be cocaine, having international market value of Rs 13.6 crore approximately,” a statement issued by the customs on Friday said.
In another case, the woman passenger was intercepted after her arrival on Sunday.
Medical procedure yielded recovery of a total of 80 capsules containing a total of 957 grams of cocaine, estimated to be worth Rs 14.35 crore in the international market.
Cocaine weighing 1.8 kg and valued at Rs 27.95 crore have been seized in these two cases and the duo arrested, it added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
7 soldiers killed, 19 injured as vehicle falls into Shyok river in Ladakh's Turtuk sector
All the 19 injured airlifted to Western Command Hospital, Ch...
Narcotics Control Bureau gives clean chit to Aryan Khan, 5 others in drugs-on-cruise case
Officials of the NCB, which filed its chargesheet in a Mumba...
‘Drugs-on-cruise’ case: Govt asks Finance Ministry to take action against former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede
The Ministry has also been asked to initiate appropriate act...
Former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala gets 4-year jail in disproportionate assets case
The court also imposes a fine of Rs 50 lakh on him
Hyderpora encounter: Jammu and Kashmir High Court orders exhuming body of third civilian
The bodies of two more civilians, who were killed in the enc...