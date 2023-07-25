Two women workers die in firecracker unit explosion in Tamil Nadu

Virudhunagar, July 25
A sudden blast at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Thaailpatti in the district led to the death of two women workers, police said on Tuesday.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who condoled the death, announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh each to the family of the deceased.
"I am deeply saddened to hear the news of their death in an unexpected fire accident in Thaailpatti village near Sivakasi. My heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families," the Chief Minister said.
The explosion was caused due to friction when the two women workers were handling the explosive material for making the firecrackers and roll caps.
The deceased have been identified as Murugeswari and Banu, both aged 39, said police.
Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot to put out the fire. A case was registered and an investigation is on, they added.
