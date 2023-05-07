Two youths stalk KKR captain's wife, arrested

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 6

Saachi Marwah, wife of Nitish Rana — captain of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) — was chased and stalked by two bike-borne youths at Kirti Nagar in Delhi. The police said on Saturday they had apprehended both youngsters.

A case under Sections 354, 354 D, 427 and 506 of the IPC has been registered against them. “The CCTV footage of the incident has been recovered,” said a senior police officer.

According to Saachi, she was followed by the two youths on a motorcycle, who started hitting her car on Thursday night.

Fearing for her safety, she approached the police, who at first reportedly advised her to drop the matter as “she had made it home safely”.

DCP (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said a complaint was received at the Kirti Nagar police station through an email on Friday. The complainant alleged that on Thursday, around 8.30 pm, she was going back home from Chhatarpur in her car with her driver when two bike-borne persons targeted her. They started staring at her and banged their hands on her car, the DCP said.

“During the probe, the CCTV footage of the area was examined and the accused were identified as Chaitnaya Shivam (18), a resident of Pandav Nager, and Vivek (18), a resident of Patel Nagar,” said the DCP.