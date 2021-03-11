Tyagi community holds ‘mahapanchayat’ in favour of Shrikant Tyagi in Noida, brandishes ‘no entry’ sign for BJP

Vibha Sharma
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, August 21
Members of the Tyagi community on Sunday congregated in support of self-styled saffron party leader Shrikant Tyagi who was recently arrested on charges of abusing and assaulting a woman in a society in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida.
Bearing placards reading ‘Tyagi’, thousands from the community landed at a ‘mahapanchayat’ in Gejha village where a “no entry” sign for BJP demonstrated their anger against the party in the western UP region. “Humare gaon mein BJP netaon ka pravesh band hai (Entry of BJP leaders is prohibited in our village,” ground reports suggested.
After the incident, Tyagis from the region had formed a ‘Sanyukt Tyagi Swabhiman Morcha’ to “protect the honour and fight those trying to defame the entire community”.
Captured on camera, the video of the incident went viral on social media, triggering widespread outrage. The community, however, is alleging attempts to “tarnish” their image.
