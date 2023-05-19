 Typical of our self-styled vishwaguru: Congress targets PM Modi over withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes : The Tribune India

Typical of our self-styled vishwaguru: Congress targets PM Modi over withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes

Opposition party also said demonetisation has come a full circle

Typical of our self-styled vishwaguru: Congress targets PM Modi over withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes

Photo used for representational purpose only. PTI Photo



New Delhi, May 19

The Congress targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday over the RBI announcement on the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation, saying the move was "typical of our self-styled vishwaguru" and his method of "first act, second think".

The opposition party also said demonetisation has come a full circle and added that the Rs 2,000 note was a "band-aid to cover up the foolish decision of demonetising" Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes.

A party MP said it was the beginning of a second demonetisation "disaster", in an apparent reference to the demonetisation exercise of November 8, 2016, when the legal tender status of all Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 bank notes was withdrawn by the Modi government.

"Typical of our self-styled Vishwaguru. First Act, Second Think (FAST). 2000 rupee notes introduced with such fanfare after that singularly disastrous 'Tughlaqi firman' of Nov 8 2016 are now being withdrawn," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter, targeting the prime minister.

Senior Congress leader and former Union finance minister P Chidambaram said a few weeks after demonetisation, the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) were forced to re-introduce the Rs 500 note and he will not be surprised if the Centre re-introduces the Rs 1,000 note as well.

"The Rs 2000 note is hardly a popular medium of exchange. We said this in November 2016 and we have been proved correct. The Rs 2,000 note was a band-aid to cover up the foolish decision of demonetising Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes which were popular and widely exchanged currencies," he said on Twitter.

The Congress leader said that "a few weeks after demonetisation, the government/RBI were forced to re-introduce the Rs 500 note". "I shall not be surprised if the government/RBI re-introduced the Rs 1,000 note as well. Demonetisation has come full circle," he said.

"Rs 2,000 note was never a 'clean' note. It was not used by the vast majority of the people. It was used only by people to keep their black money, temporarily," the former finance minister said.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said the "ghost" of November 8, 2016, has come back to haunt the nation once again.

"The greatly propagated move of demonetisation continues to be a monumental disaster for this nation. The PM sermoned the nation on the benefits of the new 2,000 notes, today when the printing is stopped what happened to all those promises," he asked.

"The government must explain its motive for such a step. The government continues its anti-people and anti-poor agenda. Hope the media questions the government on such a drastic measure and not attribute it to 'chip shortage' in the world," Khera said in a tweet.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore tweeted, "Second Demo disaster starts .. M = Madness." The RBI on Friday announced withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation, and existing notes in circulation can either be deposited in bank accounts or exchanged by September 30.

The Rs 2,000 denomination bank note was introduced in November 2016, primarily to meet the currency requirement of the economy in an expeditious manner after the withdrawal of legal tender status of all Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 bank notes that were in circulation at that time.  

#Congress #demonetisation #narendra modi #Reserve Bank of India RBI

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Business

RBI to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes from circulation; notes can be exchanged, deposited till September 30

2
Diaspora

Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says US official

3
Haryana

2,000 acres encroached upon in Gurugram, demolition on

4
Chandigarh

Astrologer P Khurana, father of Bollywood actors Ayushmann and Aparshakti, dies in Mohali

5
Punjab

In crackdown against illegal occupation of government land in Punjab, CM Bhagwant Mann to launch drive from June 1

6
Trending

Tina Dabi's reply after she was brutally trolled for getting land occupied by Pakistani-Hindu migrants cleared in Jaisalmer

7
Nation

No coercive action against ex-NCB officer Sameer Wankhede, accused of demanding Rs 25 crore from Shah Rukh Khan, till May 22: Bombay HC to CBI

8
Diaspora

As Punjab-born Bhullar becomes highest-ranking Asian woman in NYPD, Union minister says 'will ensure brilliant minds do not go abroad to realise their dreams'

9
Punjab

Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra show gratitude to Akal Takht Jathedar

10
Punjab

20 dogs poisoned to death in Punjab's Khanna

Don't Miss

View All
Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says official
Diaspora

Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says US official

Holiday in Chandigarh on May 23
Chandigarh

Holiday in Chandigarh on May 23 on account of Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjan Dev

Kangra tea leaves for European markets
Himachal

Kangra tea leaves for European markets

Punjab Police officer slaps protesting woman farmer in Gurdaspur village, incident caught on camera
Trending

Punjab cop slaps protesting woman farmer in Gurdaspur village, incident caught on camera

Tom Hanks on AI making it possible to continue to appear in films even after his death
Entertainment

Tom Hanks on AI making it possible to continue to appear in films even after his death

Next five years to be hottest ever, forecasts WMO
Nation

Next five years to be hottest ever, forecasts WMO

Gatka included in National Games
Chandigarh

Gatka included in National Games

CH01CQ fancy No. auction from May 24
Chandigarh

CH01CQ fancy No. auction from May 24

Top News

Centre brings ordinance to set up panel on Delhi services days after Supreme Court order

Centre brings ordinance to set up panel on Delhi services days after Supreme Court order

Ordinance to negate Supreme Court judgment placing ‘services...

RBI to withdraw Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation

RBI to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes from circulation; notes can be exchanged, deposited till September 30

Exchange facility for Rs 2,000 bank notes up to Rs 20,000 at...

Major takeaways from RBI decision to withdraw Rs 2,000 currency notes

Rs 2,000 notes to be scrapped: Check where and how you can exchange

Rs 2,000 currency notes to continue to be legal tender till ...

Gyanvapi row: SC puts on hold Allahabad HC order for scientific examination of ‘Shivling’ found during 2022 survey

Gyanvapi row: SC puts on hold Allahabad HC order for scientific examination of 'Shivling' found during 2022 survey

‘These are matters where we have to tread very carefully’, s...

‘Can only pled and beg as a father’: Sameer Wankhede cites Shah Rukh Khan’s chat; says he praised my integrity, deplored political involvement

‘Can only plead and beg as a father’: Sameer Wankhede cites Shah Rukh Khan’s chat; says he praised my integrity, deplored political involvement

Wankhede asked Bombay High Court to quash the FIR registered...


Cities

View All

Questioning of cross-border smuggler leads to seizure of 2.4kg heroin, 1.9kg narcotic powder

Questioning of cross-border smuggler leads to seizure of 2.4 kg heroin, 1.9 kg narcotic powder

Farmers block rail tracks; stage protest at Amritsar DC office

Watch: Video of Home Guard jawan slapping woman protester goes viral, official suspended

Stop waste water release into irrigation channels, says Amritsar DC

Tarn Taran: 21-yr-old Indian Army sepoy killed in road accident

Astrologer P Khurana, father of Bollywood actors Ayushmann and Aparshakti, dies in Mohali

Astrologer P Khurana, father of Bollywood actors Ayushmann and Aparshakti, dies in Mohali

Night storm renders Chandigarh tricity areas powerless

Holiday in Chandigarh on May 23 on account of Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjan Dev

12-hr outage in most parts of Mohali district

Donate household articles at Chandigarh MC centres from tomorrow

Centre brings ordinance to set up panel on Delhi services days after Supreme Court order

Centre brings ordinance to set up panel on Delhi services days after Supreme Court order

Is Centre ‘conspiring’ to overturn Supreme Court order on services matters, asks Kejriwal

Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj writes to L-G, urges him to approve transfer of services secretary

Man kills tailor in Gandhi Nagar, nabbed

Bus fails to halt at stop for women, driver suspended

Dist sees increase in stubble burning cases

Jalandhar district sees increase in stubble burning cases

Bhagwant Mann shows support for newly-elected Jalandhar MP Sushil Rinku

Garhshankar: Farm union calls for arrest of WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Haryana minister Sandeep Singh

To discourage use of plastic, steel water bottles given to office staff

CM Bhagwant Mann addresses depleting groundwater in Doaba; suggests rationing of power

20 dogs poisoned to death in Punjab’s Khanna

20 dogs poisoned to death in Punjab's Khanna

Heavy rain, storm render city residents ‘powerless’

Major fire at chemical godown in Khanna

YUG initiative to involve youth in city governance launched by admn

Visitors suffer as DC office employees go on strike

Day after inauguration, snarl-up witnessed outside new bus stand

Day after inauguration, snarl-up witnessed outside new bus stand

Civic body demolishes illegal structures in Patiala

Sirhind residents protest MC’s failure to remove garbage from roadside

3-day capacity-building programme begins at RGNUL

Fatehgarh Sahib: Technology labs encourage active learning, says DC