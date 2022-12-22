Udaipur tailor’s killing: Two Pakistani national among 11 accused chargesheeted by NIA

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 22

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday said it has filed a charge sheet against 11 people in a special Jaipur court for their alleged involvement in the murder of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal, who was butchered at his shop by two men earlier this year.

Those named in the charge sheet include Mohammad Riyaz Attari, Mohammad Gos, Mohsin Khan, Asif Hussain, Mohammad Mohsin, Vasim Ali, Farhad Mohammad Sheikh, Mohammed Javed and Muslim Khan @ Muslim Raza, all residents of Udaipur, Rajasthan. Besides them two Pakistanis – Salman and Abu Ibrahim – have also been named in the charge sheet.

All the accused persons have been charge-sheeted under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the NIA said in a statement.

“Investigations have revealed that the accused persons, operating as a terror gang-module, conspired to take revenge. The accused were radicalised and took inspiration from incriminating audios/videos/messages being circulated from within and outside India,” the NIA said in its charge sheet.

It further alleged: “The accused arranged deadly knives/arms and murdered Kanhaiya Lal in reaction to his Facebook Post and attacked a co-worker in his shop in broad daylight. They made a video of the killing, released and made it viral. They also shot another threatening video with the intentions of striking terror among the people of India.”

In June this year, Kanhaiya Lal was working at his shop when two men came and butchered him before fleeing the spot. Following the murder, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had dispatched a four-member team of NIA to Udaipur to probe the murder.