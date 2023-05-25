Uddhav backs AAP’s anti-ordinance fight

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 24

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s campaign against the Centre’s ordinance on control of services in the Capital got a shot in the arm on Wednesday, when Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray promised his support.

The decision came after Kejriwal, accompanied by Bhagwant Mann, Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha, reached Mumbai to meet Thackeray. The leaders met at Matoshree, the residence of the Thackerays in suburban Bandra.

Thackeray reiterated the need for a united front to fight against the “Centre’s push to trample upon the democratic values and to safeguard the Constitution”.

“We have come together to save the country and democracy. I think we should not be called Opposition parties. In fact, they (Centre) should be called the ‘opposition’ since they are against democracy and the Constitution,” said the former Maharashtra CM.