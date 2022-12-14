Uddhav camp wants Sena row to be decided by 7-judge Bench

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 13

The Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that the issues arising out of the recent political crisis in Maharashtra should be decided by a seven-judge Constitution Bench.

As the matter came up for hearing before a five-judge Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, senior counsel Kapil Sibal said the top court’s five-judge Bench verdict in the Nabam Rebia case (2016) on powers of Assembly Speaker to deal with disqualification of MLAs under the anti-defection law needed a relook by a seven-judge Bench.