Uddhav camp wants Sena row to be decided by 7-judge Bench

New Delhi, December 13
The Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that the issues arising out of the recent political crisis in Maharashtra should be decided by a seven-judge Constitution Bench.
As the matter came up for hearing before a five-judge Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, senior counsel Kapil Sibal said the top court’s five-judge Bench verdict in the Nabam Rebia case (2016) on powers of Assembly Speaker to deal with disqualification of MLAs under the anti-defection law needed a relook by a seven-judge Bench.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border
Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...
'Hosting Osama bin Laden...', India's sharp response to Pakistan's Bhutto after 'Kashmir remark' in UN
Bhutto said Pakistan firmly believes that major security pro...
Nirav Modi loses bid to appeal against extradition in UK Supreme Court
Last month, the 51-year-old diamantaire had lost an appeal o...
Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak
Was booked for rioting, attack on govt officials and crimina...