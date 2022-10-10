Uddhav Thackeray moves Delhi HC against EC order freezing Shiv Sena name, poll symbol

New Delhi, October 10
The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction Monday approached the Delhi High Court seeking quashing of the order of Election Commission of India (ECI) freezing the party name and election symbol.
The petition, filed by Thackeray, has challenged ECI's October 8 order, contending it was passed in complete violation of principles of natural justice and without granting any hearing to the parties.
The petition has arrayed ECI and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknathrao Sambhaji Shinde as parties.
