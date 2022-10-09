 Uddhav Thackeray, Oppn leaders slam Election Commission over freezing of Shiv Sena symbol, name : The Tribune India

Uddhav Thackeray, Oppn leaders slam Election Commission over freezing of Shiv Sena symbol, name

Group led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on the other hand, termed the EC order appropriate

Uddhav Thackeray, Oppn leaders slam Election Commission over freezing of Shiv Sena symbol, name

Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. PTI File

PTI

Mumbai, October 9

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena has termed the Election Commission's order barring both the Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions from using the party name and election symbol in the coming Andheri East Assembly bypoll as "injustice".

The group led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on the other hand, termed the EC order appropriate.

The poll body should have holistically taken a decision rather than passing an interim decision for the bypoll, said Ambadas Danve, Leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council, a Thackeray loyalist.

"This is injustice," he told PTI.

Shiv Sena leader and former minister Aaditya Thackeray lashed out at the rebel Sena leaders after the EC order.

"Khokewale" traitors committed this shameless and vile act of freezing the name Shiv Sena and symbol", he tweeted, adding that the people of Maharashtra would not tolerate it.

"We will fight and win. We are on the side of the truth. Satyamev Jayate!" he said in the Marathi tweet.

On his Instagram page, Aaditya posted Harivansh Rai Bachchan's famous poem "Agnipath.

Aaditya and other leaders of the Uddhav Thackeray faction have been accusing the rebels led by CM Shinde of committing treachery for the lure of "khoke" or boxes of cash.

Meanwhile, the Nationalist Congress Party said the Election Commission's order was surprising, but it did not mean the Uddhav Thackeray-led group was weak or demoralised.

"The Eknath Shinde-led (Sena) camp is not even contesting the by-election, still the use of the party name and symbol was restricted. The freezing of the symbol does not mean the (Thackeray-led) Sena workers have become weak or are demoralised. The Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) along with the NCP and Congress will give a tough fight to the BJP," he said.

"This election will be a one-on-one contest as the BJP has fielded its candidate against the Uddhav Thackeray camp's nominee," he said.

Independent MP Kapil Sibal also slammed the ECI for the action, saying that it amounts to "freezing democracy".

"Election Commission Behind the scenes is the Government's submission Upfront they call it the Election Commission! Shame on Institutions who do the Government's bidding! said Sibal.

"Election Commission Freezes Sena Election symbol Amounts to "freezing" Democracy. The "bow and arrow" belongs to the real Shiv Sena led by Udhav The "Defectors Platter" for serving the BJP belongs to Shinde's faction," said Sibal in his tweets on Sunday.

The November 3 bypoll to the Andheri East constituency in suburban Mumbai is the first electoral test for the Thackeray group after the split in the party in June this year, leading to the fall of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government.

Interestingly, the upcoming contest is between the Thackeray-led faction and BJP. The Shinde group is not contesting.

The EC asked both groups to suggest by Monday three name choices for their groups, and also as many free symbols.

Chandrakant Khaire, former MP and another leader from the Thackeray camp, attacked the rival faction led by Shinde and said whoever has done this cannot undo the "sin" they have committed.

Prataprao Jadhav, an MP from the Shinde camp, said the EC has taken the right decision.

Uddhav Thackeray discarded the ideology of Sena founder Bal Thackeray and formed an alliance with the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party, he said.

The interim order came on Saturday on the Shinde faction's request seeking it be allocated the symbol as the Andheri East assembly bypoll is approaching.

"The Commission is duty bound to ensure that all electoral steps of the bye-election are free of any confusion and contradiction and thus its next step are necessarily agnostic to the possibility of either of the faction participating in the poll," the interim order said.

The rival factions had approached the Commission after the split in the Shiv Sena ranks in June, claiming to be the 'real Shiv Sena'.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), an ally of the Shinde faction, has decided to field Murji Patel, a corporator in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, for the bypoll necessitated due to the death of incumbent Sena MLA Ramesh Latke.

The Congress and the NCP have decided to support the late Latke's wife Rujuta Latke, the candidate of the Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena, their coalition partner in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA).  (With IANS Inputs) 

 

#Eknath Shinde #Maharashtra #Mumbai #shiv sena #uddhav thackeray

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

US boy eating burger in car shot at multiple times by policeman; watch shocking video

2
Chandigarh

Spectacular fly past & air display over Sukhna

3
Punjab

Vigilance Bureau raids Congress leader Captain Sandeep Sandhu's Mohali house

4
Punjab

Punjab Governor takes exception to CM Bhagwant Mann's absence from reception held for President Murmu, AAP hits back

5
Chandigarh

Watch: IAF displays its prowess on Air Force Day in Chandigarh; President Murmu, Rajnath attend event

6
Trending

Man in UK charged Rs 32 lakh for a 15-minute Uber ride

7
World

Russia-Ukraine War: Blast damages Crimea bridge central to Russia war effort

8
Nation

Varanasi-bound Vande Bharat Express train suffers jammed wheels, 'flat tyre'; Shatabdi sent for passengers

9
Punjab

Gangster Rajodh Bablu caught after police encounter in Punjab’s Batala area

10
Entertainment

Former WWE star Sara Lee passes away at 30

Don't Miss

View All
Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park
Chandigarh

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most
Diaspora

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most

Lucky guy: Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk
Trending

'Lucky guy': Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk

‘We’re all shattered’: Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US
Diaspora

'We're all shattered': Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US

India’s hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year
Sports

India's hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year

On Dasehra, boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’
Ludhiana

On Dasehra, Ludhiana boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’

Butterflies important part of ecosystem, says forest official
Chandigarh

Butterflies important part of ecosystem, says forest official

Akasa Air to allow pets in cabin from next month
Nation

Akasa Air to allow pets in cabin from next month

Top News

Uddhav Thackeray, Oppn leaders slam Election Commission over freezing of Shiv Sena symbol, name

Uddhav Thackeray, Oppn leaders slam Election Commission over freezing of Shiv Sena symbol, name

Group led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on th...

Sonali Phogat death case: Family members receive two letters from anonymous sender

Sonali Phogat death case: Family members receive two letters from anonymous sender

Family informed that Sonali’s sister Rukesh will contest the...

‘Age is catching up with Nitish Kumar’: Prashant Kishor hits back at Bihar CM

'Age is catching up with Nitish Kumar': Prashant Kishor hits back at Bihar CM

Kishor was reacting to Kumar’s charge that the political str...

Relief paid by admn to Udhampur victims’ families came with a rider

Relief paid by admn to Udhampur victims' families came with a rider

J&K Administration gave Rs 3 lakh each to the families of 12...

Second highest rainfall since 2007 in Delhi brings day-night temperature margin to record low, more rain likely today

Second highest rainfall since 2007 in Delhi brings day-night temperature margin to record low; more rain likely today

Difference between minimum (20.8 degrees Celsius) and maximu...


Cities

View All

Gold worth Rs 17.77 lakh seized at International airport in Amritsar

Gold worth Rs 17.77 lakh seized at International airport in Amritsar

Eatery owners booked for selling liquor sans licence

Rise in basmati prices brings cheer to farmers

Sacked 10 years ago, agro economist seeks re-probe

Private bank staffers robbed of cash

Drugs being sold openly in Maur village

Drugs being sold openly in Maur village

Tardy paddy procurement in Bathinda mandis worries farmers

Spectacular fly past & air display over Sukhna

Spectacular fly past & air display over Sukhna

VVIP visits trigger snarl-ups in Chandigarh

Air Show: CTU bus service takes a hit in Chandigarh

President Droupadi Murmu exhorts Chandigarh to top Swachh survey

Panchkula police act tough against traffic violators

Second highest rainfall since 2007 in Delhi brings day-night temperature margin to record low, more rain likely today

Second highest rainfall since 2007 in Delhi brings day-night temperature margin to record low; more rain likely today

After Kejriwal’s ‘love letter’ remark, Delhi LG asks CM to consider his missive as ‘letter of duty’

God sent me to finish off descendants of Kans: Arvind Kejriwal on posters in Gujarat calling him anti-Hindu

Heavy rainfall spells likely over several parts of north India

Rain hits traffic, causes waterlogging in parts of Delhi

Truck union files contempt petition against govt in HC

Truck union files contempt petition against govt in HC

Child labour: No FIR yet against potato farm owner

Kapurthala cops tighten noose on peddlers; 209 arrested in 3 months

Five test Covid positive in Jalandhar district

Union Minister inspects road work in Phagwara

Blast at metal factory near Dehlon, 7 injured

Blast at metal factory near Dehlon, 7 injured

Potholed 200 Feet Road sees frequent accidents

60-yr-old man dies after being 'thrashed' by car occupants

Check purity before buying eatables: Doc to consumers

Freshers' party organised

26-year-old murdered at Sanour

26-year-old murdered at Sanour

Three-day MUN concludes at Yadavindra Public School

Local lads thrash Agra to lift trophy

Don’t leave station, doctors of Rajindra Hospital told

Manpreet Kaur wins shot put silver