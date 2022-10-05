Uddhav Thackeray’s brother Jaidev shares stage with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde at Dussehra rally

Mumbai, October 5
Jaidev Thackeray, the elder brother of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, on Wednesday evening shared the stage with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at the rebel faction’s Dussehra rally at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai.
Jaidev Thackeray’s estranged wife Smita was also present at the MMRDA ground in BKC, the rally site in suburban Mumbai, along with Nihar, the son of late Bindumadhav Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray’s eldest brother.
Champa Singh Thapa, a trusted aide of the late Bal Thackeray who served the Shiv Sena founder for 27 years, was also present at the event.
Talking to reporters, Smita Thackeray said she was invited to the rally by Shinde, who heads the rebel faction of the Shiv Sena.
Jaidev Thackeray, son of Bal Thackeray, said to share an uneasy relationship with his younger brother Uddhav Thackeray.
The Uddhav Thackeray-led faction has organised its own Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park in central Mumbai.
Both Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray claim their faction is the “real” Shiv Sena.
Shinde’s rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray’s leadership had led to the collapse to the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in June.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Contaminated’ Indian medicines linked to deaths of 66 children in Gambia: WHO
Health Ministry launches probe into four alleged substandard...
No talks with Pakistan; Modi govt won't tolerate terrorism, Amit Shah says in J-K's Baramulla
Addressing a rally, Shah asks whether terrorism has ever ben...
Donald Blome second US official to visit Pakistan-occupied Kashmir since April
MEA had reacted sharply to Ilham Omar’s visit to PoK
Himachal plays key role in defence; with AIIMS in Bilaspur, state will play important role in health sector too: PM Modi
Development in Himachal possible as people voted BJP to powe...
Pilot killed as army helicopter crashes in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang
The Ministry of Defence spokesperson from Tezpur says the mi...