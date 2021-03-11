Uganda woman smuggles drugs in intestine, remanded

PTI

Coimbatore, May 10

A woman air passenger from Uganda, who was detained on charges of smuggling drugs in the form of capsules in her stomach, was on Tuesday produced before a court here and was sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

The prosecution case was that Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) held 33-year-old Sandra Nanteza at the International Airport here on May 6 after she came from Sharjah.

On suspicion, DRI officials scanned and found several capsules in her intestine and admitted her to the Government Hospital here.

As many as 40 capsules containing drugs were removed from her stomach and the case was handed over to the Customs Department.

After detailed interrogation, Sandra was produced before Special Court for Essential Commodities Act cases here and the presiding officer Logeshwaran remanded her to judicial custody till May 23.

The accused is likely to be taken to Puzhal prison in Chennai, police said.