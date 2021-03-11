Ugandan woman held for smuggling heroin worth Rs 6.65 crore: Customs

PTI

New Delhi, April 29

Ugandan woman has been arrested at international airport here for smuggling heroin worth Rs 6.65 crore into the country, the customs department said on Friday.

The passenger was intercepted by the customs officials after her arrival from Doha on April 14.

“Subsequently on thorough checking of her hand baggage, nothing suspicious was found and on medical examination of the passenger, certain material was found to be secreted inside the body of the passenger,” the customs department said in a statement.

Medical procedure yielded in recovery of 126 capsules which resulted in recovery of a total of 887 grams of off-white colour substance, found to be heroin having international market value of Rs 6.65 crore, it said.

The passenger was placed under arrest on April 24, the statement said.

In another case, a Dubai-bound Indian man has been arrested for smuggling out foreign currency worth Rs 56.89 lakh at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here.

The passenger was intercepted on Thursday when he was proceeding to board a flight for Dubai.

“On sustained interrogation, the passenger voluntarily admitted that he had concealed foreign currency at the false bottom of his trolley bag,” it said.

On thorough personal and baggage search, the currency of description USD 22,000 and UAE Dirham 2,00,000 equivalent to Rs 56.89 lakh was recovered from the trolley bag carried by the passenger, the statement said, adding that the foreign currency was seized and the accused was arrested.