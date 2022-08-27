UGC declares 21 varsities fake, most in Delhi, UP

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Friday declared 21 universities as "fake" and not empowered to confer any degree, majority of which are in Delhi followed by Uttar Pradesh.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Jharkhand governor likely to send Hemant Soren’s disqualification order to EC today
Sources in the governor's official residence had on Thursday...
Pakistani intruder arrested along International Border in Jammu
BSF personnel picked up on the movement of Mohd Shabad while...
Dubai-bound flight receives bomb threat call
An anonymous call was received at the police control room fo...