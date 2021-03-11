UGC extends Common University Entrance Test (UG)-2022 application deadline to May 31

New Delhi, May 27
The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Friday announced the extension of application deadline for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG till May 31.
Over 11.5 lakh candidates have already registered for the test.
“In view of representations received from candidates regarding giving them an opportunity to submit their online application form for CUET (UG)-2022, we have decided to keep the application process open again from May 27 till May 31,” UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said.
The UGC chief had in March announced that CUET scores, and not Class 12 marks, would be mandatory for admission to 45 central universities, and that the central universities can fix their minimum eligibility criteria.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
7 soldiers killed, 19 injured as vehicle falls into Shyok river in Ladakh's Turtuk sector
All the 19 injured airlifted to Western Command Hospital, Ch...
Narcotics Control Bureau gives clean chit to Aryan Khan, 5 others in drugs-on-cruise case
Officials of the NCB, which filed its chargesheet in a Mumba...
'Drugs-on-cruise' case: Govt asks Finance Ministry to take action against former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede
The Ministry has also been asked to initiate appropriate act...
Former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala gets 4-year jail in disproportionate assets case
The court also imposes a fine of Rs 50 lakh on him
Hyderpora encounter: Jammu and Kashmir High Court orders exhuming body of third civilian
The bodies of two more civilians, who were killed in the enc...