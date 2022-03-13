UGC plans lateral entry in teaching

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 12

The University Grants Commission (UGC) is contemplating amendments to regulations for teachers’ appointment to allow industry experts to teach full or part-time in universities and colleges without a PhD degree or National Eligibility Test (NET) clearance, according to officials.

A proposal on the lines was discussed at a recent meeting between UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar and Vice Chancellors, they said.

Experts will work as 'Professors of Practice', Kumar was quoted as saying. The idea syncs with the New Education Policy that envisages better collaboration between education institutions and industry experts, especially in emerging fields like artificial intelligence and robotics, said the officials. However, to be able to do so, certain changes will have to be made in the guidelines for appointments for which a committee will be set up. Recommendations based on its report will be submitted to the Ministry of Education for approval.