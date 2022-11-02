UGC tells institutes to refund fee to students

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 1

In view of complaints related to non-refund of fee, the University Grants Commission (UGC) today issued a letter directing institutes to refund the fee and return original documents to students whose admission has been cancelled.

It warned the institutes of punitive action in case the order was not complied with.

The UGC had, in August, announced the fee refund policy 2022-23 wherein the educational institutions were required to return the entire fee, including all charges, on account of cancellation of admissions and migration of students.

Any institution or university found to be violating the policy by giving its interpretations of guidelines will be liable for punitive actions as per the UGC notification.