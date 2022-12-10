UGC to bring in new credit system for undergrads

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 9

The UGC will on Monday announce a new “student-centric” credit system and curriculum for the four-year undergraduate programme, incorporating “a flexible choice-based credit system, multidisciplinary approach, and multiple entry and exit options” for students.

Student-centric, flexi degree options Minimum 120 credits for 3-year UG, 160 credits for 4-year UG

Students to have option of studying multiple disciplines through a 3-yr or 4-yr UG course with multiple entry and exit options

The Curriculum and Credit Framework for Undergraduate Programmes (CCFUGP) will provide for holistic education by allowing students to experience courses from multiple disciplines through a three-year or four-year UG programme with flexible degree options with single major, double major, integration with vocational courses, etc, said UGC officials.

Broadly, the framework suggests a minimum of 120 credits for a thre-year UG and 160 credits for a four-year UG programme. The minimum number of credits suggested for a semester is 20.

Students who are pursuing a thre-year UG programme as per the existing Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) are eligible to pursue a four-year undergraduate programme. The university may provide bridge courses (including online) to enable them to make the transition to CCFUGP.

Although the existing CBCS allows students to choose from various disciplines, it lacks a multidisciplinary flavour. The CCFUGP reflects the objective of the NEP 2020, explained the officials.

“The National Education Policy 2020 recommends that the higher education system should enable an individual to study one or more specialised areas of interest at a deep level.”

#University Grant Commission UGC