 UGC to make public final document on guidelines for transforming higher education institutions tomorrow : The Tribune India

UGC to make public final document on guidelines for transforming higher education institutions tomorrow

Objective is to strengthen institutional infrastructure necessary for multidisciplinary education and research

UGC to make public final document on guidelines for transforming higher education institutions tomorrow

Photo for representation. — iStock

Vibha Sharma

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 1

The University Grants Commission will expectedly on Friday make public the final document on “Guidelines for Transforming Higher Education Institutions into Multidisciplinary Institutions”, thereby making it possible for single-stream institutions to transform into large multidisciplinary universities and autonomous degree-awarding HEIs, including dual degrees.

As per the guidelines the objectives are to “transform single-stream institutions into large multidisciplinary universities and autonomous degree-awarding HEIs” and “strengthen institutional infrastructure necessary for multidisciplinary education and research”.

UGC Chairman Prof. M. Jagadesh Kumar, in his foreward, says “the quintessence of HEIs, as envisioned in the NEP 2020, is one which builds vibrant communities of scholars and peers, break down harmful silos between disciplines and enable students to become well-rounded individuals.

“However, a substantial number of HEIs in the country are either single stream institutions or multidisciplinary institutions with rigid disciplinary boundaries”.

The UGC committee under the chairmanship of Prof R P Tiwari suggested multiple ways such as collaboration, merging and clustering between institutions to achieve the characteristics of a multidisciplinary institution, said Kumar.

The guidelines will help State Governments and Universities to frame appropriate rules/policies

Colleges or universities will have the option of collaborating to offer dual degrees. Colleges affiliated to universities can elevate their status to that of degree-awarding autonomous colleges by offering multidisciplinary education. Collaboration between two institutions for the award of dual degree facilitates students enrolled in an HEI, as per the document.

HEIs will be expected to conduct student-induction programmes to create awareness about various learning pathways and career opportunities; to register in the Academic Bank of Credit (ABC); and adopt online courses, in addition to other collaboration with other HEIs, it says.

The multidisciplinary TUs and RUs will be universities with 3,000 or more students.

“Given that by 2035 all affiliated colleges should become degree-awarding multidisciplinary autonomous institutions, it is necessary to develop a road map to transform all affiliated colleges to attain the status, either alone or through collaboration with nearby institutions in the form of clusters or by becoming a constituent part of a university as envisioned in NEP 2020.

“The affiliated colleges need to achieve the degree-awarding status by becoming large multidisciplinary autonomous colleges or by becoming part of the cluster to become a large multi-disciplinary HEI,” according to the guidelines.

The policy also suggests opening departments needed for multidisciplinary subjects, including: Languages, Literature, Music, Philosophy, Indology, Art, Dance, Theatre, Education, Mathematics, Statistics, Pure and Applied Sciences, Sociology, Economics, Sports, Translation and Interpretation.

Types of HEIs envisaged

a. Multidisciplinary research-intensive universities (RUs)

b. Multidisciplinary teaching-intensive universities (TUs)

c. Degree-awarding multi-disciplinary autonomous colleges (smaller than a university)

Standards prescribed by the UGC or by the concerned Statutory or Regulatory bodies such as All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), National Medical Commission (NMC), Dental Council of India (DCI), National Council for Teachers Education (NCTE), Bar Council of India (BCI) and Indian Nursing Council (INC), etc. in terms of academic and physical infrastructure, qualification of teachers, duration of a programme, intake, eligibility, admission procedures, fees, curriculum and programme implementation, assessment and evaluation, among other conditions are applicable.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Shooters hid in fields, cops failed to detect

2
Punjab

Video of AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur being slapped by husband goes viral; women panel to take suo moto notice

3
Entertainment

Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh celebrate their Filmfare Awards dancing to Sidhu Moosewala's 'Gabru', video goes viral

4
Punjab

African man and son go desi, tie turbans to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar

5
Entertainment

Punjabi singer Nirvair Singh killed in car accident in Australia

6
Punjab

Delhi Police invoke UAPA against gangsters, including Moosewala murder accused Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar

7
Punjab

On leave, Punjab DGP VK Bhawra 'served notice'

8
Delhi

Final-year MBBS student hangs herself in hostel of Delhi medical college

9
Trending

Video: Kangana Ranaut had once called Ranbir Kapoor 'serial skirt chaser'; this was his 'joke' about her and Hrithik Roshan that left Katrina Kaif in splits

10
Brand Connect

Watch Big Eyes Coin Outperform Both Dogecoin and Tamadoge

Don't Miss

View All
Cancer not a death sentence, says ovarian cancer survivor Manisha Koirala
Nation

Cancer not a death sentence, says ovarian cancer survivor Manisha Koirala

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi detained in Azerbaijan and Kenya: MEA
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi detained in Azerbaijan and Kenya: MEA

African man and son go desi, tie turbans to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar
Punjab

African man and son go desi, tie turbans to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar

Sr citizen loses ~1.2L in electricity bill scam
Jalandhar

Senior citizen loses Rs 1.2L in electricity bill scam

Private schoolteachers entitled to gratuity: SC
Nation

Private schoolteachers entitled to gratuity: Supreme Court

United Sikhs to build bomb shelters in war-hit Ukraine
Punjab

United Sikhs to build bomb shelters in war-hit Ukraine

Watching phone in dark can damage retina: Experts
Amritsar

Watching phone in dark can damage retina: Experts

A first: Farmers to grow ‘makhana’ in waterlogged fields
Haryana

A first: Jhajjar farmers to grow ‘makhana’ in waterlogged fields

Top News

Karnataka: Sri Murugha Mutt pontiff arrested for sexually assaulting 2 minor girls

Sri Murugha Mutt pontiff arrested for sexually assaulting 2 minor girls in Karnataka

FIR under POCSO Act has been registered against pontiff of i...

Video of AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur being slapped by husband goes viral; women panel to take suo moto notice

Video of AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur being slapped by husband goes viral; women panel to take suo moto notice

Questions raised over the timing of the release of July 10 v...

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi detained in Azerbaijan and Kenya: MEA

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi detained in Azerbaijan and Kenya: MEA

‘Up to police to make fool-proof case for extradition of the...

SC seeks details of FIRs filed against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

SC seeks details of FIRs filed against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

‘He (Bishnoi) is supposed to face the consequences if he has...

First indigenous cervical cancer shot unveiled; experts call for administering it to boys too

First indigenous cervical cancer shot unveiled; experts call for administering it to boys too

MoS Science and Technology Jitendra Singh says the governmen...


Cities

View All

African man and son go desi, tie turbans to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar

African man and son go desi, tie turbans to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar

Dubai-based bizman SPS Oberoi sends aid to Pakistan flood victims

Smart road fails to impress Amritsar residents

Amritsar district reports 608 Covid positive cases in August, only 1 hospitalised

SGPC to come up with new action plan for release of 'Bandi Singhs'

Farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Elderly Bathinda farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

65-year-old Bathinda farmer commits suicide at protest outside district administrative complex in Muktsar

Three injured in shooting outside US gurdwara

Cancer cases on the rise in Malwa

Pay up to 18% extra toll

Pay up to 18% extra toll at Dappar, Chandimandir toll plaza

GST collection for August lower in Punjab and Himachal but higher in Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh and J-K

Conversion of leasehold plots to freehold: Post Supreme Court rap, MHA seeks info from Chandigarh

3 new-look small rotaries come up in Chandigarh to ease impact

Ragpickers to Chandigarh MC workers: Women to run Sector 25 facility

Kejriwal govt in Delhi wins confidence vote amid walkout by BJP legislators

Kejriwal govt in Delhi wins confidence vote amid walkout by BJP legislators

Govt-run liquor shops open but with empty shelves in Delhi as old excise policy returns

Final-year MBBS student hangs herself in hostel of Delhi medical college

AAP MLAs claiming BJP offered them money should take lie-detector test: Delhi BJP

Arvind Kejriwal launches virtual school for students from across the country

JDA for action against 23 illegal colonies

Jalandhar Development Authority for action against 23 illegal colonies

Senior citizen loses Rs 1.2L in electricity bill scam

Jalandhar: Bail applications of councillor, son & others rejected

Protest against pollution caused by Himachal soap factory: 29 booked by Garhshankar police for blocking road

Day after protest, Jalandhar MC looks into sewage woes of Ward No.76

Halwara International airport to be completed soon, say RS member Vikramjit Singh after meeting Scindia

Halwara International airport to be completed soon, says RS member Vikramjit Singh after meeting Scindia

Halwara International airport to be completed soon, says RS member Vikramjit Singh after meeting Scindia

Ludhiana residents oppose commercial activities in Sarabha Nagar areas

Ludhiana MC to launch firm for 24x7 canal water supply project

Ludhiana records maximum deaths due to cold exposure in 2021

5 booked for attacking Patiala MC team

5 booked for attacking Patiala MC team

List action taken on violation of building norms: F&CC to Patiala MC

Patiala: Two YPS students win problem solvers award

Fatehgarh Sahib: Two managers among 3 held for flesh trade

Road mishaps snuff out 2 lives in Fatehgarh Sahib