UIDAI makes Aadhaar document update facility online free till June 14

New Delhi, March 15
The Unique Identification Authority of India has made document update facility online for Aadhaar free till June 14, an official statement said on Wednesday.
Earlier, residents were required to pay Rs 25 to update their documents on the Aadhaar portal.
“The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has decided to allow residents to update documents in their Aadhaar online free of cost, a people-centric move that will benefit millions of residents...The free service is available for the next three months, i.e., March 15 to June 14, 2023,” the official statement said.
As per Aadhaar Enrolment and Update Regulations, 2016, Aadhaar number holders may, on completion of every 10 years from the date of enrolment for Aadhaar, update their supporting documents in Aadhaar, at least once, by submitting proof of identity (POI) and proof of address (POA) documents, so as to ensure the continued accuracy of their information.
“It is important to note that this service is free only on myAadhaar portal and will continue to attract a fee of Rs 50 at physical Aadhaar centres, as in the case earlier,” the statement said.
However, normal charges will apply in case a document is submitted to change demographic details (Name, Date of Birth, Address, etc).
Updated documents help in improved ease of living, better service delivery by the government and enhances Aadhaar authentication success rate.
“The UIDAI has been encouraging residents to upload Proof of Identity and Proof of Address (PoI/PoA) documents to revalidate their demographic details, especially if Aadhaar was issued 10 years back and never got updated. This will help in improved ease of living, better service delivery and enhances authentication success rate,” the statement said.
Nearly 1,200 government schemes and programmes, run by the central and state governments, are using Aadhaar-based identification for the delivery of services. Besides, several other services, including financial institutions like Banks, NBFCs, etc are also using Aadhaar to authenticate and onboard customers seamlessly.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Thackeray versus Shinde: Supreme Court poses probing questions on Governor’s role
'Governor cannot lend his office to effectuate a particular ...
Punjab Cabinet reshuffle on cards, CM Bhagwant Mann proposes to take away 2 key portfolios from Aman Arora
Bhagwant Mann seeks permission from Governor Banwarilal Puro...
Opposition leaders take out protest march on Adani issue; police prevent them from proceeding to ED office
Later, they email the letter to the ED office
Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi threatens Salman Khan again, seeks apology from film star
In a TV interview purportedly from inside jail, Sidhu Moosew...
Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid din in House over Rahul Gandhi's democracy remark
As soon as the House assembles, opposition members storm int...