 UIDAI urges document updation for Aadhaar numbers issued over 10 years back : The Tribune India

UIDAI urges document updation for Aadhaar numbers issued over 10 years back

The govt agency says the updation can be done online as well as at Aadhaar centres

UIDAI urges document updation for Aadhaar numbers issued over 10 years back

Photo for representation

PTI

New Delhi, October 12

Aadhaar holders who were issued the unique ID more than 10 years back but have not updated their details since are being urged to update identification and residence proof documents, UIDAI said.

In a statement, UIDAI -- the government agency that issues Aadhaar numbers -- said the updation can be done online as well as at Aadhaar centres.

It said those who were issued the unique identification number more than 10 years back and have not done any updation since the issue are being "requested" to update their documents.

UIDAI, however, did not say if this updation is mandatory.

"Any person who had got their Aadhaar made 10 years back and not updated the information in any of the subsequent years are being requested to do document updation," it said.

The updation of identification documents and proof of residence is being done on payment of the requisite fee.

"This facility can be accessed on My Aadhaar portal or by visiting the nearest Aadhaar centre," it added.

The Aadhaar programme establishes identification through the iris, fingerprint and photographs.

Over the last 10 years, the Aadhaar number has emerged as a source of identification for individuals, the statement said. The Aadhaar number is used in different government schemes and services.

To avail of government benefits, individuals are expected to update their Aadhaar data so as to avoid any inconvenience in identification/ certification, it added. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Punjab police's AGTF arrests Ludhiana gym owner, two others for aiding gangster Deepak Tinu's escape from custody

2
Punjab

Amid ‘rift’ with Bhagwant Mann-led AAP govt, Punjab Governor turns down BFUHS Vice-Chancellor’s appointment

3
Entertainment

When Rekha claimed Jaya Bachchan cried after watching her 'love scenes' with Amitabh Bachchan in 'Muqaddar Ka Sikandar'

4
Delhi

32-year-old woman 'gang-raped' at Delhi hotel after being made to consume 'spiked' drink

5
Sports

Roger Binny likely to replace Sourav Ganguly as BCCI president

6
Punjab

After Supreme Court nudge, Haryana CM ML Khattar to meet Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann over SYL canal row

7
World

Tulsi Gabbard quits Democratic Party, calls it a party of ‘elitist cabal of war-mongers’

8
Himachal

Lahaul-Spiti receives fresh snow; traffic halted on Manali-Leh highway

9
Sports

Spinners shine as India clinch ODI series against South Africa

10
Nation

CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud as his successor

Don't Miss

View All
2BHK flat goes for ~95 lakh in housing board e-auction
Chandigarh

2BHK flat goes for Rs 95 lakh in Chandigarh Housing Board e-auction

Watch: Siddharth Nigam mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits
Entertainment

Watch: Siddharth Sagar mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home

‘Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni’: Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina’s ‘Phone Bhoot’ trailer
Trending

'Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni': Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina's 'Phone Bhoot' trailer

Alert woman saves son from kidnapping attempt
Ludhiana

Alert Ludhiana woman saves son from kidnapping attempt

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh will not get a penny; here is why
Trending

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh may not get a penny; here is why

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment
Nation

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment

Nawanshahr’s Dhahan native puts Punjabi literature on global map
Jalandhar

Nawanshahr's Dhahan native Barjinder Singh puts Punjabi literature on global map

Top News

When everyone is slowing, India is doing better and in relative bright spot compared to others: IMF

When everyone is slowing, India is doing better and in relative bright spot compared to others: IMF

Syrup contaminants fatal, errors likely at Sonepat firm’s end: WHO

Gambia deaths: Syrup contaminants fatal, errors likely at Sonepat firm's end: World Health Organisation

Says shared lab analysis results of drugs with India | Gambi...

UIDAI urges document updation for Aadhaar numbers issued over 10 years back

UIDAI urges document updation for Aadhaar numbers issued over 10 years back

The govt agency says the updation can be done online as well...

US Treasury Secretary to travel to India in November

US Treasury Secretary to visit India in November

The announcement by Yellen comes as she meets her Indian cou...

7 of family injured in LPG cylinder explosion in Rohtak

7 of family injured in LPG cylinder blast in Rohtak

The house was also damaged in the blast


Cities

View All

Property row: Man shot dead by gangsters in Tarn Taran district

Property row: Man shot dead by gangsters in Tarn Taran district

Transporter, mother attacked by armed persons in Attari

Two bike-borne robbers loot Rs 40,000 from petrol pump

5 held for desecration

Big-B's baritone voice centre of attraction at Wagah border

Constable caught taking ~5K bribe

Bathinda constable caught taking Rs 5K bribe

Protest in Bathinda over hike in prices of sand

Propofol deaths: PGI submits report, says UT to decide on filing FIR

Propofol deaths: PGI submits report, says Chandigarh Administration to decide on filing FIR

2BHK flat goes for Rs 95 lakh in Chandigarh Housing Board e-auction

Crafts mela at Kalagram: Rain pours misery on stall owners

French firm, Chandigarh MC to ink water agreement on November 18

Now, private agency to keep rear lanes clean in Chandigarh

AAP asks CM, Anurag to apologise

Satyendra Jain case: AAP asks Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur, Anurag to apologise

Now, online auto approval for name addition in birth certificate up to 4 years after childbirth: MCD

NCR states list targets to curb winter pollution

Delhi Police questions former AAP minister Rajendra Pal Gautam over religious event row

Centre, states discuss air pollution in NCR, call for participatory, coordinated approach

Visitors suffer as ministerial staff on 5-day pen-down strike in Jalandhar

Visitors suffer as ministerial staff on 5-day pen-down strike in Jalandhar

Deterrent plan to check stubble-burning in Kapurthala in place

6 held for kidnapping man back from Dubai

French Bakers owner among four sent to judicial custody

10 stubble-burning cases recorded in Jalandhar

Justice granted but incompletely, rue kin of deceased Dalit youths

Justice granted but incompletely, rue kin of deceased Dalit youths

Chandigarh Road inundated as sewers overflow after rainfall

Tribunal sets aside election of Bar Assn secretary

Road recarpeting work begins

No dept ready to repair damaged stretch of Dugri-Dhandra Road

Dengue: BDPOs told to buy fogging machines

Dengue: BDPOs told to buy fogging machines

Dengue: Civic body targets hotspots in Patiala to spread awareness

2 roads made one-way in Patiala to tackle festive rush

Sealing of 250 shops smacks of vendetta: Patiala MP

Samples collected from sweets shops in Patiala district