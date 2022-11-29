UK delivering on new Free Trade Agreement with India, says Rishi Sunak

London, November 29
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has reiterated the UK's commitment to a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with India as part of his country's wider focus on enhancing ties with the strategic Indo-Pacific region that he says will deliver over half of global growth by 2050.
In his first major foreign policy speech since taking charge at 10 Downing Street last month, the British-Indian leader reflected upon his heritage and committed to promoting British values of "freedom and openness" around the world.
He also pledged to "do things differently" when it came to China, which he said poses a "systemic challenge" to British values and interests.
"Before I came into politics, I invested in businesses around the world. And the opportunity in the Indo-Pacific is compelling," said Sunak while delivering a talk on Monday night at the Lord Mayor of London's Banquet.
"By 2050, the Indo-Pacific will deliver over half of global growth compared with just a quarter from Europe and North America combined. That's why we're joining the Trans-Pacific trade deal, the CPTPP, delivering a new FTA with India and pursuing one with Indonesia," he said.
India and Britain launched negotiations for the free-trade agreement (FTA) in January with an aim to conclude talks by Diwali but the deadline was missed due to a lack of consensus on issues.
The focus of the FTA negotiations is on reducing the barriers to trade, cutting tariffs, and supporting easier imports and exports into each other's markets.
"Like many others, my grandparents came to the UK, via East Africa and the Indian subcontinent and made their lives here. In recent years, we've welcomed thousands of people from Hong Kong, Afghanistan, and Ukraine. We're a country that stands up for our values, that defends democracy by actions not just words," Sunak noted.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
'You should be ashamed': Israeli envoy Naor Gilon writes open letter to IFFI Jury Head Nadav Lapid following his remark on 'The Kashmir Files'
Lapid had called the film a ‘propaganda’, ‘vulgar’ at the cl...
'Truth can make people lie': Vivek Agnihotri takes indirect dig at IFFI Jury Head over 'The Kashmir Files' row
Actor Anupam Kher condemns Nadav Lapid’s controversial remar...
NIA conducts raids in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi as part of crackdown on gangster-terrorist nexus
The raids are being conducted at the residential and other p...
BSF shoots down drone along India-Pakistan border in Amritsar
The drone is suspected to be carrying a drugs payload and it...
UK delivering on new Free Trade Agreement with India, says Rishi Sunak
In his first major foreign policy speech since taking charge...