UK Foreign Secretary to visit India on March 31 amid Ukraine crisis

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 28

British Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss will be in India on March 31 amidst the war in Ukraine.

The Ministry of External Affairs said Truss would hold consultations with her Indian counterpart External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest. There has been a flurry of visits to India by several leaders, including Foreign Ministers of Austria and Greece and US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland, in the past few weeks.

The unfolding situation in Ukraine is likely to be discussed extensively during Truss-Jaishankar talks. “The visit will also serve to further deepen our partnership across various sectors such as trade and investment, science, technology, innovation, defence, security, climate cooperation, education and digital communications,” the MEA statement said.

Truss would also participate in the inaugural edition of the India-UK Strategic Futures Forum, the statement added.

This would be the UK Foreign Secretary’s second visit to India since the India-UK relationship was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during a virtual summit in May last between PM Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson.

