UK invites young women to be High Commissioner for a day

New Delhi, August 4
To celebrate the International Day of the Girl Child, the British High Commission is offering Indian women aged between 18 and 23 years of age, a chance to spend a day as one of the UK’s top diplomats.
Participants must record and upload a one-minute video answering: ‘How can young people help lead the way in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)?’
Applicants must share a video on either Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn by tagging ‘@UKinIndia’ and using the hashtag ‘#DayOfTheGirl’.
The deadline to apply is August 18, 2023. Participants are then required to fill in an online form to complete their entry.
📢 Contest!— UK in India🇬🇧🇮🇳 (@UKinIndia) August 4, 2023
You could be our next ‘High Commissioner for a Day!’
Tell us in 1 min 👇
‘How can young people help lead the way in achieving the #SDGs?’
Your ideas have the power to shape a better future for women and girls, everywhere. https://t.co/bwoW1ODXsp#DayOfTheGirl
The British High Commission has been organising the ‘High Commissioner for a Day’ competition annually since 2017 to celebrate the International Day of the Girl Child (October 11).
Last year’s winner was Jagriti Yadav from Lucknow, who experienced a broad range of diplomatic activities including meeting Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi, the Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin, and the Executive Chairman of Wipro Rishad Premji.
