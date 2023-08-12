UK marks fund on Khalistani terror as India seeks action against separatists

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, August 11

UK Security Minister Tom Tugendhat, on a visit to India, met National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Khalistani issues and announced a £95,000 investment to enhance London’s understanding of the threat posed by pro-Khalistan extremism. It will complement the joint work already underway between the UK and India through the Joint Extremism Task Force.

Diplomats’ safety UK Security Minister Tom Tugendhat is holding high-level meetings in India

These are part of India’s continuing dialogue with London, Ottawa and Canberra

New Delhi seeks to ensure its diplomats don’t function under violence threat

India, on the other hand, wants strong action, including deportation, against extremist elements for threatening officers of the Indian High Commission in London. Here to attend the G20 anti-corruption ministerial meeting, the minister met his counterpart S Jaishankar on Thursday. “Discussed how India and the UK could make their partnership more contemporary and productive. The current global scenario offers many opportunities to develop our ties,” said Jaishankar on X.

Though the MEA is not the primary host, its spokesperson said talks were on steps “we feel all host governments should take” while declining to discuss whether India had sought additional security for its missions in countries where Khalistani separatists were especially active.

The UK said the visit was meant to bolster bilateral cooperation on security initiatives. “A deeper partnership between our two nations means we can more effectively tackle the security threats we both face. I’m committed to working together to enhance our understanding of and capabilities against extremism – whatever form it takes,” said the minister in a UK High Commission statement.

“The living bridge between India and the UK” or the people-to-people ties have seen a point of concern in attacks by Indian-origin Khalistani separatists on the Indian High Commission in London in March and threats to the staff.

“The UK Government remains committed to working with the Government of India following the unacceptable attack. The security of the Indian High Commission and their staff are of utmost importance. We take the protective security of the Indian High Commission extremely seriously,” said the statement.

The high-level meetings that the UK minister is holding are part of a continuing dialogue with London, Ottawa and Canberra as New Delhi seeks to ensure that its diplomats there do not function under the threat of violence. In fact, last month, Doval and Jaishankar had met their UK counterparts and urged them to take strong public action such as deportation against extremist elements for threatening officers of the Indian High Commission in the UK. British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis said: “Through mechanisms like the Joint Extremism Task Force, we are acting jointly on countering threats, including pro-Khalistan extremism.”

