UK media watchdog suspends Khalsa TV licence over Khalistani propaganda

Office of Communications (Ofcom) announced its decision this week after serving a suspension notice to the company over a ‘Prime Time’ programme, broadcast on KTV on December 30 last year

UK media watchdog suspends Khalsa TV licence over Khalistani propaganda

Photo for representational purpose only.

PTI

London, April 2

The UK’s media watchdog has suspended the licence of Khalsa Television Limited to broadcast in the country after an investigation found its KTV channel breached broadcasting rules with Khalistani propaganda.

The Office of Communications (Ofcom) announced its decision this week after serving a suspension notice to the company over a ‘Prime Time’ programme, broadcast on KTV on December 30 last year, for a breach of the Broadcasting Code with content likely to “encourage or incite the commission of a crime or lead to disorder”.

The communications regulator said the 95-minute live discussion programme included material likely to “incite violence”.

“The presenter of the programme made a number of statements throughout the programme which, taken together, promoted violent action, including murder, as an acceptable and necessary form of action to further the Khalistani cause. This was a serious breach of our rules on incitement of crime and disorder,” Ofcom said in a statement.

“Given the serious nature of this breach, and for the reasons set out in our suspension notice, we are today suspending Khalsa Television Limited’s licence to broadcast in the UK with immediate effect,” the statement from Thursday reads.

Khalsa Television Limited now has 21 days in which to make representations to Ofcom. Following this process, it will decide whether to revoke Khalsa Television Limited’s licence.

KTV is a television channel broadcasting largely to the Sikh community in the UK under a licence held by Khalsa Television Limited. In February, the channel received Ofcom’s “Preliminary View” notice and in representations objected to its translation and analysis of the programme. Ofcom said this failed to provide “any substantive details of the objection” and offered it another chance to respond last month.

In its representations, the KTV reiterated that the programme in question did not contain an incitement or call to violent action in breach of Rule 3.1 and provided an example of what it said was Ofcom’s “misunderstanding” of the words used by the presenter.

“Given the urgency and seriousness of the investigation and the time that the Licensee (KTV) had already been offered to provide its full written representations, Ofcom did not consider it appropriate to delay matters further.

Ofcom noted that the Licensee would have a further opportunity to make written and oral representations should we decide to suspend its licence,” the suspension notice reads.

“During the Suspension Period, the Licensee, KTV Ltd, must not broadcast the KTV service. Pursuant to section 13 of the 1990 Act, failure to comply with this Suspension Notice by broadcasting the KTV service during the Suspension Period would amount to a criminal offence, which is punishable by an unlimited fine,” it notes.

Ofcom has previously also taken similar action against the channel, including in February last year when it imposed a total fine of GBP 50,000 on the channel for broadcasting a music video and a discussion programme that was deemed an indirect call for British Sikhs to commit violence and also contained a terror reference.

On its website, KTV describes itself as an exciting channel, airing a range of cultural, educational and entertaining programmes for audiences of all ages. It says it prides itself in being “completely independent, impartial and honest”.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Ahead of no-trust motion, Imran Khan says a 'powerful country' backing India is angry with Pakistan

2
Punjab

Week after busting sand mining gang, Hoshiarpur SSP Dhruman H Nimbale shifted

3
Trending

Kangana mocks Karan Johar as her show 'Lock Upp' achieves 200 million views feat, says 'tere rone ke din aa gaye papa jo'

4
Trending

Delivery guy tries to appease fighting couple, ends up thrashing the girl later

5
Grooms Wanted

Grooms Wanted

6
Punjab

Punjab House passes resolution for transfer of Chandigarh; BJP walks out

7
Punjab

ED attaches assets worth Rs 4.07 crore of former Punjab Police SSP in money laundering case

8
Nation

Daleep Singh discussed goals, mechanisms of US sanctions imposed on Russia during India visit: White House

9
Nation

Russia welcomes PM Modi's ‘readiness to mediate’ in Ukraine conflict

10
Punjab House in session

Rana Inder Partap Singh disrupts Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, told to leave

Don't Miss

View All
Beware! Cyber crooks on the prowl
Ludhiana

Beware! Cyber crooks may loot you on pretext of AAP's women pension scheme

Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike’, says 'shut up, won't be good for you'
Haryana

In video, Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike', says 'shut up, won't be good for you'

‘India has two kinds of English’, Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat’s witty exchange has netizens comment ‘one is English with dictionary and other without it’
Trending

Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat's witty exchange has netizens say 'one is English with dictionary and other without it'

Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents
Himachal

Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents

Bengaluru software engineer hacks IndiGo’s website to retrieve his lost luggage
Trending

Bengaluru software engineer hacks IndiGo’s website to retrieve his lost luggage, netizens call it an epic way to get query resolved

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali posts 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood will be exposed', has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mention in it
Entertainment

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali posts 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood will be exposed', has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mention in it

Bhagwant Mann congratulates Harnaaz Kaur for bringing crown back to India after 21 years as Miss Universe meets Punjab CM
Trending

Bhagwant Mann congratulates Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu for bringing crown back to India after 21 years as Miss Universe meets Punjab CM

Tamil Nadu youth pays Rs 2.5 lakh in Rs 1 coins for his dream bike
Nation

Tamil Nadu youth pays Rs 2.5 lakh in Rs 1 coins for his dream bike

Top Stories

Next pandemic could be caused by insect-borne viruses like Zika, dengue: WHO

Next pandemic could be caused by insect-borne viruses like Zika, dengue: WHO

India, Australia ink economic cooperation and trade pact to boost ties

India-Australia trade pact to facilitate exchange of students, professionals, tourists: Modi

The India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement...

Major administrative reshuffle to be announced in Punjab today, DCs of 10 districts to be changed

Major administrative reshuffle to be announced in Punjab today, DCs of 10 districts to be changed

Details are awaited

Pakistan Army chief Bajwa says all disputes with India should be settled peacefully through dialogue

Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Bajwa says all disputes with India should be settled peacefully through dialogue

Says this at the last day of the two-day ‘Islamabad Security...

Prabhakar Sail, NCB witness in drugs case involving Aryan Khan, dies of heart attack: Police

Prabhakar Sail, NCB witness in drugs case involving Aryan Khan, dies of heart attack: Police

Sail's lawyer Tushar Khandare confirms that Sail died after ...

Cities

View All

Property Tax: Amritsar Municipal Corporation falls short of target

Property Tax: Amritsar Municipal Corporation falls short of target

Illegal entry gates to streets, localities irk commuters in Amritsar

Cleanliness survey teams likely to visit Amritsar soon

ODOP scheme: Amritsar's traditional achaar and murabba industry gets a push

Two Haryana youths attacked in Amritsar, one injured

First-year student alleges ragging at AIIMS-Bathinda

First-year student alleges ragging at AIIMS-Bathinda

Firing at kabaddi event in Bathinda village, two held

Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University staff go on strike

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa districts sans judge, litigants suffer

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Chandigarh Housing Board recovers over Rs 1 crore dues in a day

Chandigarh Housing Board recovers over Rs 1 crore dues in a day

Chandigarh sees hottest March in 12 years

Punjab House passes resolution for transfer of Chandigarh; BJP walks out

Chandigarh is and will remain capital of Haryana & Punjab: Khattar

GST collection in Chandigarh up 11% this March

No fine will be imposed on people for not wearing face masks in Delhi: AAP Govt

No fine will be imposed on people for not wearing face masks in Delhi: AAP Govt

Vandalism outside CM house: Delhi Police tell high court it has filed FIR, will preserve CCTV footage

After 2 years, schools reopen in Delhi

Vandalism by biggest party will send out wrong signals: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

CNG price hiked by 80 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 4

On Day 1, no arrival of wheat in Doaba mandis

On Day 1, no arrival of wheat in Doaba mandis

Week after busting sand mining gang, Hoshiarpur SSP Dhruman H Nimbale shifted

In Nawanshahr, harvesting ban by machines from 7 pm to 6 am

Dr Archana suicide case: IMA's protest today, OPD to stay closed

21 shops sealed for non-payment of rent

Owners of 9,024 properties never paid tax: Ludhiana MC survey

Owners of 9,024 properties never paid tax: Ludhiana MC survey

Rash digging by NHAI damaged underground cable on Ferozepur Road: PSPCL report

Ludhiana: Wife, son booked for 48-year-old man's murder

Covid: Four test +ve in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana: Year on, drinking water supply project report awaits WB nod

43-acre forest land cleared of unauthorised possession in Patiala village

43-acre forest land cleared of unauthorised possession in Patiala village

Grandson questions separate Gurcharan Singh Tohra anniversary event

Punjabi University, Patiala, merges departments to optimise resources

Vocational centre inaugurated at school for special kids in Patiala

Ramanpreet Singh, Navjot Kaur, Bablu declared best athletes