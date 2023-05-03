Ukraine apologises for Goddess Kali tweet

New Delhi: Ukraine has apologised for celebrating a fire in a Russian gas station using a picture of Goddess Kali in a Twitter post by its defence ministry, which has now been deleted. TNS
EPFO extends date to opt for higher pension
New Delhi: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has extended the date for filing applications to opt for a higher pension till June 26. The date to submit applications was May 3. PTI
Mahatma’s grandson Arun Gandhi passes away
Mumbai: Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Arun Gandhi, an author and a socio-political activist, passed away after a brief illness at Kolhapur in Maharashtra on Tuesday. He was 89.
Army jawan killed in Assam explosion
Guwahati: An Army jawan, Craftsman Sandeep Kumar, was killed in a blast at Darranga Field firing range in Tamulpur in Assam, a defence spokesperson said here on Tuesday. TNS
BSF neutralises 2 Pakistani intruders
New Delhi: BSF personnel neutralised two Pakistani intruders in the Barmer sector of the Indo-Pak borders in Rajasthan and recovered 3-kg heroin from their possession, officials said on Tuesday. TNS
Indian Mission in Sudan relocated
New Delhi: The Indian Embassy in Khartoum, Sudan, will be temporarily relocated to Port Sudan and the situation will be assessed in the light of further developments, said MEA. TNS
