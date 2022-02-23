Ukraine crisis has its roots in post-Soviet politics: Jaishankar

PTI

New Delhi, February 23

The situation in Ukraine has its roots in post-Soviet politics, the expansion of NATO and the dynamics between Russia and Europe, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, amid escalating tension between Moscow and the West after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised two breakaway Ukrainian regions as independent states.

In an interactive session at a think-tank in Paris, he said on Tuesday that the world today is in the midst of "multiple crises" and these developments had generated new challenges to the international order.

Separately in an interview published in French daily Le Figaro on Monday, Jaishankar said that the situation in Ukraine is the result of a complex chain of circumstances over the last 30 years and most countries are seeking a diplomatic solution.

"The situation in Ukraine is the result of a complex chain of circumstances over the last 30 years. Most countries, such as India and France, which are very active, are seeking a diplomatic solution," he said.

"The real question is: are you mobilised to find a good solution or are you content with posturing? India can talk with Russia, with other countries, within the UN security council and support initiatives like those of France," Jaishankar said when asked why India had not condemned the concentration of Russian troops on the Ukrainian borders.

The Ukraine crisis deepened further after Russian President Putin announced recognising two breakaway regions of Ukraine as independent states.

In his address at the French Institute of International Relations, Jaishankar extensively delved into fast-expanding Indo-French ties and said India looks at France as a "trusted" partner in countering myriad security challenges from the seabed to space and from cyber to oceans.

"I can assert with genuine confidence that it (Indo-French ties) are the strongest now since our journey as an independent nation began 75 years ago," he said.

"Through the tumult of our times, India's relations with France have continued to move forward on a steady and clear course. It is a relationship that is free from sudden shifts and surprises that we sometimes see in other cases," he added.

