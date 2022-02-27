Ukraine crisis: Ukrainian Railways to operate special evacuation trains for stranded Indians

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 27

Ukrainian Railways will operate new trains to help stranded Indians out of the embattled country, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv said in a new advisory on Sunday.

Indian Embassy’s latest advisory comes as panic-stricken Indians fled to Romania and Hungary to be evacuated and several more hunkered down in Ukraine’s bomb shelters in an attempt to escape the escalating fighting. The advisory asks Indians not to panic and that they should head to the country’s Western regions to leave conflict zones “as and when it is safe and there's considerable movement out of regions of active conflict”.

“The transportation mode of Railways is operational and safer. If tickets are available on regular trains, they may be booked. In addition, Ukrainian Railways is also operating special trains for evacuation of people free of charge, on first-come-first-serve basis at the Railway Station and for which tickets are not required,” the advisory said.

The schedule of trains can be seen on the website https://www.uzgov.ua/, the advisory said.

“Embassy of India is closely monitoring the developing situation, especially in Eastern regions of Ukraine. In constant touch with the authorities requesting the safety of our citizens,” the advisory said.

The advisory comes Invading Russian forces came closer and closer to Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Sunday, Explosions were reported outside the city on Sunday minutes after air raid sirens went off.

Advancing Russian forces also pushed into Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv on Sunday and explosions rocked oil and gas installations on a fourth day of fighting in the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two.

Here's the full advisory

Embassy of India

Kyiv

Dear Indian Nationals/Students in Ukraine,

Indian citizens are being evacuated from Ukraine through Romania and Hungary. We are continuously exploring & working to open up more borders with neighbouring countries for our citizens.

As and when curfew is lifted, and there is considerable movement of people in your respective neighborhoods, Indian Nationals are advised to use nearby railway stations for movement out of regions of active conflict and proceed towards the Western regions.

The transportation mode of Railways is operational and safer. If tickets are available on regular trains, they may be booked. In addition, Ukrainian Railways is also operating special trains for evacuation of people free of charge, on first-come-first-serve basis at the Railway Station and for which tickets are not required. The schedule of trains can be seen at the website https://www.uzgov.ua/, It is also advised to check the Digital Boards at Railways Stations, because they are the most updated and trustworthy. In addition, announcements are being made at Railway Stations on real time basis. Indian Nationals are advised to travel in groups, and in case of individuals, you are advised to identify other fellow Indian Nationals and travel together with them.

Preference at railway stations is being given to children, women and elderly people.

People can follow the telegram channel (https://t.me/Ukrzalinfo) and Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/Ukrzaliznytsia/) of Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railway) for latest information on trains operation.

Embassy of India is closely monitoring the developing situation, especially in Eastern regions of Ukraine. In constant touch with the authorities requesting the safety of our citizens.

Please stay calm and safe.

Kyiv, 27 February 2022

