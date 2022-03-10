Ukraine crisis: Last batch of flights, leave forthwith, govt tells citizens

Sandeep Dikshit
New Delhi, March 9
India has asked all its citizens, including journalists and those reportedly in service of the armies of either of the warring sides in Ukraine, to leave the country by Thursday evening.
The Indian Embassy in Ukraine has issued an advisory asking all Indians to leave the country even as the last batch of students from Sumy today reached Poland.
“By tomorrow evening, we will have last of our flights out of Ukraine. After the Sumy batch, there won’t be too many left. The diplomatic teams on the ground can’t remain in the harm’s way. After tomorrow, we will not be able to provide immediate help in case of an adverse incident,” said a source. On reports of one Indian each having joined Russian and Ukrainian forces, the sources pointed to the latest advisory on leaving the conflict zone. On many Indians “having enlisted to fight”, the sources said “instinctively that’s not a good thing to encourage”.
A Pakistani citizen was among 17 foreigners rescued from Sumy by Indian Government
India has asked all its citizens, including journalists, to leave Ukraine forthwith
Pak girl among 17 foreigners rescued
- Pakistani citizen Asma Shafique was among 17 foreigners transported in Indian buses from Sumy
- Some Bangladeshis, a Nepalese opt for flights to India; Asma and two Tunisians may opt for commercial flights from Poland
- Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina thanked PM Modi for facilitating evacuation of citizens of her country
No decision yet on students’ future
- Sources say it’s too early to decide on future of 20,000 war-hit students. They say govt is in touch with Ukrainian authorities over their documents
