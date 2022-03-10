Ukraine crisis: Last batch of flights, leave forthwith, govt tells citizens

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, March 9

India has asked all its citizens, including journalists and those reportedly in service of the armies of either of the warring sides in Ukraine, to leave the country by Thursday evening.

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine has issued an advisory asking all Indians to leave the country even as the last batch of students from Sumy today reached Poland.

Indian students from Sumy aboard a special train to western Ukraine. PTI

“By tomorrow evening, we will have last of our flights out of Ukraine. After the Sumy batch, there won’t be too many left. The diplomatic teams on the ground can’t remain in the harm’s way. After tomorrow, we will not be able to provide immediate help in case of an adverse incident,” said a source. On reports of one Indian each having joined Russian and Ukrainian forces, the sources pointed to the latest advisory on leaving the conflict zone. On many Indians “having enlisted to fight”, the sources said “instinctively that’s not a good thing to encourage”.

A Pakistani citizen was among 17 foreigners rescued from Sumy by Indian Government India has asked all its citizens, including journalists, to leave Ukraine forthwith

Pak girl among 17 foreigners rescued

Pakistani citizen Asma Shafique was among 17 foreigners transported in Indian buses from Sumy

Some Bangladeshis, a Nepalese opt for flights to India; Asma and two Tunisians may opt for commercial flights from Poland

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina thanked PM Modi for facilitating evacuation of citizens of her country

No decision yet on students’ future

Sources say it’s too early to decide on future of 20,000 war-hit students. They say govt is in touch with Ukrainian authorities over their documents

