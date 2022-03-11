Ukraine crisis: Last batch of Indian students heads back, Putin stays defiant

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 10

Covering hundreds of miles across Ukraine by bus and rail to Poland, the last remaining batch of Indian students from Sumy are on their way home.

India operates three flights to bring back 600 students The students had boarded a special train for Poland from Lviv

India operated three flights on Thursday to bring the batch of about 600 students back with the first flight for first, second and third-year students. The second flight is for fourth and fifth-year students and the third for students with pets, fifth and sixth-year students and for any Indians who may have been left behind. They are expected to reach India in the early hours of Friday. The Indians had to change buses midway and were then offered a free train ride by the Ukrainians for the Poland border.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin remained defiant despite the US claiming that Moscow was in shock over the weight of sanctions. Putin said the sanctions would rebound against the West and Russia would solve its problems and emerge stronger.

“These sanctions would have been imposed in any case. There are some questions, problems and difficulties, but in the past we have overcome them and we will overcome them now. In the end, this will all lead to an increase in our independence, self-sufficiency and our sovereignty,” Putin added.

