Ukraine crisis: MEA launches dedicated Twitter handle to assist evacuation of Indians

Chandigarh, February 27
The Ministry of External Affairs has set up a dedicated Twitter handle to assist in the evacuation of Indians from Ukraine.
A dedicated Twitter handle has been set up to assist in the evacuation of Indians from Ukraine ?? OpGanga Helpline.— Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) February 27, 2022
Please direct all related queries to @opganga.
In a tweet, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said all queries related to evacuation of Indian stranded in Ukraine should be directed to @opganga.
The Government has launched Operation Ganga to evacuate citizens stranded in Ukraine.
