Ukraine crisis: MEA launches dedicated Twitter handle to assist evacuation of Indians

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 27

The Ministry of External Affairs has set up a dedicated Twitter handle to assist in the evacuation of Indians from Ukraine.

Please direct all related queries to @opganga. — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) February 27, 2022

In a tweet, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said all queries related to evacuation of Indian stranded in Ukraine should be directed to @opganga.

The Government has launched Operation Ganga to evacuate citizens stranded in Ukraine.

