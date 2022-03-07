Ukraine crisis: Stranded Indian nationals told to fill online form

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 6

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine today asked stranded Indian nationals to fill an online form urgently.

“All Indian nationals who still remain in Ukraine are requested to fill the details contained in the attached Google form on an urgent basis,” the Embassy tweeted.

The form seeks to ascertain their current location, providing a list of locations to choose from — Cherkassy, Chernihiv, Chernivtsi, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Khmelnytsky, Kirovograd, Kyiv, Luhansk, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Odessa, Poltava, Rivne, Sumy, Ternopil, Vinnytsia, Volyn, Zakarpattya, Zaporozhzhya and Zhytomyr.

The Indian Embassy in Hungary put out another tweet, saying, “ Embassy of India begins its last leg of Operation Ganga flights. Students staying in their own accommodation (other than arranged by the Embassy) are requested to reach @Hungariacitycentre, Rakoczi Ut 90, Budapest.”

The Embassy in Ukraine said 44 Indians, who began their trip from Pisochin, were on their way to the Polish border from Lviv. It said all Indian citizens had been evacuated from Pisochin. Arindam Bagchi, MEA spokesperson, said the rescue of 700 Indian students from Sumy was now their key focus.

Harjot, who was shot in Kyiv, returns today

Harjot Singh, who was shot in Kyiv a few days ago, will be returning to New Delhi on Monday, Minister of State for Civil Aviation VK Singh said. “Hope there is a speedy recovery with home food and care,” he said. His family said they were eagerly awaiting his arrival.

