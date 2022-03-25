Ukraine returnees urge govt to enrol them in colleges

New Delhi, March 24
Several students who recently returned from Ukraine gathered in the national capital on Thursday along with their parents to thank the government for safe evacuations and urge the Health Ministry to accommodate them in medical colleges.
Gathered under the banner of Bharat Ukraine Students Parents Association, the affected families thanked PM Narendra Modi for bringing them home safely and said their future was in the dark.
“We demand that students should be accommodated across the existing medical colleges and universities so that they can complete their degrees and serve the country,” said Harish Kumar, among the organisers who described the meeting as thanksgiving.
As many as 18,000 students have returned from Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict with Russia. —
