Ukraine-Russia war: Air India’s fifth evacuation flight lands in Delhi with 249 Indians

New Delhi, February 28
Air India's fifth evacuation flight came from Romanian capital Bucharest to Delhi on Monday morning with 249 Indian nationals who were stranded in Ukraine amid the Russian military offensive, officials said.
India began evacuation of its citizens from Romania and Hungary—neighbouring countries of Ukraine—from Saturday onwards.
Tata Group-owned Air India has evacuated a total of 1,156 Indian nationals in five evacuation flights till now.
Officials said one more evacuation flight is expected to land in Delhi on Monday.
