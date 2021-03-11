Ukraine war takes toll, economy slows to 4.1% in fourth quarter

At 8.7%, FY22 GDP growth misses projection | Stagflationary risk quite low: CEA

Ukraine war takes toll, economy slows to 4.1% in fourth quarter

Photo for representation only. File photo

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 31

The Indian economy grew at its slowest pace in a year during the January-March quarter, pulling down the GDP growth in the full fiscal 2021-22 to 8.7 per cent as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine added a new inflation hurdle to the recovery.

The gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 4.1 per cent in the final quarter of 2021-22, according to data released by the statistics ministry. The Q4 growth was slower than Q3’s 5.4 per cent expansion, 8.4 per cent in Q2 and 20.1 per cent in Q1.

For the full year (April 2021 to March 2022), India’s economic growth of 8.7 per cent was lower than the 8.9 per cent the ministry had projected three months ago.

Though these figures were much lower than the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) projections, Chief Economic Advisor Anantha Nageswaran said the actual figures were much better than what many in the private sector had anticipated due to the Omicron wave in January, thanks to a “very robust” performance in exports.

“We will, of course, be affected by what is happening in the rest of the world,” he said, attributing 2 per cent of the inflation to the high prices of imported commodities such as oil, which is at $120 per barrel. He also admitted that contact industries were yet to climb to pre-pandemic levels.

“Stagflationary risks for India are quite low compared to the rest of the world. There is considerable momentum in economic activity as witnessed by the GST numbers in April,” he said.

Looking ahead, the Chief Economic Advisor said in the current fiscal, agriculture production in the ongoing rabi season would be 1.2 per cent higher. Coupled with the projections of a normal monsoon, there will be fairly brisk growth in rural income, which in turn will trigger higher rural demand. With the PMI of manufacturing and services ruling above 50 levels, which marks the neutral level, Nageswaran said this meant that both were in “expansion territory”.

Besides, the combined index of eight core industries stood at 143.2 in April 2022, which is an increase of 8.4 per cent (provisional) as compared to the index of April 2021. The production of coal, electricity, refinery products, fertilisers, cement and natural gas industries increased in April 2022 over the corresponding period of last year.

The Chief Economic Advisor defended the government’s attempts to control inflation by pointing out that India was not an isolated case. In fact, he said, the inflation level in India was somewhat better than was the case with several developed and developing countries.

Shrunk 6.6% in FY21

  • In FY21, GDP contracted 6.6% as Covid disrupted businesses
  • 4.1% Q4 expansion lowest in FY22; stood at 20.1%, 8.4%, 5.4% in Q1, Q2 and Q3
  • Real GDP grew to Rs 147.3 lakh cr from Rs 135.58 lakh cr in FY21

All GST dues cleared

  • The Centre has cleared entire GST relief payable to states to date, releasing Rs 86,912 cr
  • Rs 25,000 cr released from GST compensation fund, rest from Centre’s own resources pending collection of cess inside

Q4 Sector-wise Agriculture 3% | Finance, realty 4.2% | Manufacturing 9.9% Trade, hotels 11.1% | Mining 11.5% | Construction 11.5% | Public admn 12.6%

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Singer Sidhu Moosewala cremated at native village; thousands pay last respects

2
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's killing: Police arrest Mansa villager who provided 'logistic support to attackers', accused sent to 5-day custody

3
Punjab

Moosewala murder: Lawrence Bishnoi moves Delhi High Court, doesn't want his custody to be given to Punjab Police

4
Punjab

Punjab gang wars mean a bullet for a bullet

5
Punjab

Jalandhar man kills wife, her parents

6
Haryana

Haryana Police arrest Rs 10,000 crore chit fund scam accused Jagjit Chahal from Gujarat

7
J & K

Terrorists gun down woman teacher in J-K's Kulgam

8
Entertainment

Singer KK dies in Kolkata

9
Delhi

Moosewala murder case: Delhi Police get 5-day custody of Lawrence Bishnoi

10
Punjab

Punjab appoints Ishwar Singh as ADGP Law & Order; post was vacant for seven days

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab gang wars means a bullet for a bullet
Punjab

Punjab gang wars mean a bullet for a bullet

25 bullet wounds on body: Autopsy
Punjab

25 bullet wounds on Sidhu Moosewala's body: Autopsy

Canada-based kingpin on Faridkot cops’ radar
Diaspora

Canada-based kingpin Goldy Brar on Faridkot cops' radar for over a year

From student politics to extortion, murder
Punjab

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi: From student politics to extortion, murder

Anandpur Sahib’s Gamini 3rd in country
Punjab

Civil Services exam: Anandpur Sahib’s Gamini Singla 3rd in country

Colonial-era Town Hall building a cynosure of all eyes
Amritsar

Amritsar: Colonial-era Town Hall building a cynosure of all eyes

Manali voted most preferred hill station: Report
Himachal

Manali voted most preferred hill station: Oyo report

In her tribute to Sidhu Moosewala, Lilly Singh urges her global audience stream the ‘young legend’s music
Entertainment

In her tribute to Sidhu Moosewala, Canadian YouTuber Lilly Singh urges her global audience to stream the 'young legend's music'

Top News

Ukraine war takes toll, economy slows to 4.1% in fourth quarter

Ukraine war takes toll, economy slows to 4.1% in fourth quarter

At 8.7%, FY22 GDP growth misses projection | Stagflationary ...

Corruption was ‘essential’ part of UPA rule: PM Narendra Modi

Corruption was 'essential' part of UPA rule: PM Narendra Modi

On The Last Ride, thousands bid adieu to Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

On The Last Ride, thousands bid adieu to Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

Ultras kill woman teacher in Kulgam; Kashmiri Pandits threaten to exit Valley en masse

Ultras kill woman teacher in Kulgam; Kashmiri Pandits threaten to exit Valley en masse

At 103% of average, Met predicts above normal monsoon this year

At 103% of average, Met predicts above normal monsoon this year

Says rainfed agriculture tracts likely to receive above norm...

Cities

View All

Deteriorating law & order situation a cause for concern

Deteriorating law & order situation a cause for concern

Can Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh's services set the house in order?

Amritsar: Colonial-era Town Hall building a cynosure of all eyes

Property dealer held for threatening AAP MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur

Snatching victim from Gujarat succumbs to her injuries in Amritsar

Abrupt end to political career of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

Abrupt end to political career of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

Jilted lover kills girl, hangs self to death in Zirakpur

Jilted lover kills girl, hangs self to death in Zirakpur

Despite Punjab and Haryana High Court orders, vendors sit pretty at Rock Garden, Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh

UPSC Civil Services Results: IIT-Ropar graduate Pritam Jakhar shines with AIR 9

Efforts on to make Chandigarh most liveable, healthy city: Banwarilal Purohit

May saw 52% deficient rainfall in Chandigarh

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain sent to ED custody till June 9

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain sent to ED custody till June 9

Delhi High Court gets 2 more judges

Jalandhar: ASI shoots himself dead with his service revolver

Jalandhar: ASI shoots himself dead with his service revolver

Biweekly mandi at Jalandhar Urban Estate Phase-I a nuisance for residents

Congress takes out protest march in Jalandhar, condemns murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala

'6.5 lakh deaths in India every year due to smoking'

Nawanshahr: 35-yr-old molests minor, booked

Farm fires double than last season, but less than 2020, 2019 in district

Farm fires double than last season, but less than 2020, 2019 in district

Two Covid cases reported in district

Man loses Rs 1L to snatchers

Jagraon youth bags AIR 388

MC fines 2 for illegally charging parking fees

World No-Tobacco Day: No check on sale of tobacco products near educational institutes in Patiala

World No-Tobacco Day: No check on sale of tobacco products near educational institutes in Patiala

Patiala civic body begins use of MRF centres for waste segregation

Balance economic development goals with environmental sustainability: Prof Ghuman

Municipal Corporation, Patiala, to take control of panchayat land

Saggi Cricket: Grand Square, Mohali XI match ends in draw