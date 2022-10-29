Ukraine war to feature in Military Lit Fest

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 28

The sixth edition of the Military Literature Festival is scheduled to be held in Chandigarh on December 3 and 4. The event will be held physically after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid pandemic, though a few experts will be speaking virtually this year too.

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and the recently introduced Agnipath scheme are among the prominent topics that would be discussed.

The instability in Pakistan and its implications on the subcontinent, the quest for self-reliance, developments in China and their impact on regional security, geostrategic issues and internal security matters would also come up for discussion.

A bravehearts’ motorcycle ride in the memory of martyrs of the Battle of Saragarhi and the 1962 Sino-Indian War, book releases, various demonstrations and equipment display are also planned during the two-day event.

A host of military and civilian experts would be speaking at the event. The festival will be organised by the Punjab Government and the Western Command.