UKrainian President Zelenskyy calls PM Modi, seeks Indian mediation for peace with Russia

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, December 26

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he has sought India’s help in implementing a peace formula in a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

“I had a phone call with PM Narendra Modi and wished for a successful G20 presidency. It was on this platform that I announced the peace formula and now I count on India's participation in its implementation,’’ Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter.

Modi again conveyed all support for any peace efforts, and assured India's commitment to continue providing humanitarian assistance for affected civilian population, said an Indian read out of the conversation.

The PM also strongly reiterated his call for an immediate cessation of hostilities, and said that both sides should revert to dialogue and diplomacy to find a lasting solution to their differences. He also sought arrangements for the continued education of Indian students who had to flee Ukraine earlier this year.

This would mark a shift in Zelenskyy’s position since the last conversation between the two leaders on October 4 when Modi had conveyed India’s readiness to contribute to any peace efforts. At that time, Zelenskyy had referred to his speech at the UN in which he had outlined the formula for peace.

The indication towards talks with Russia was interspersed with continued hostility as Kyiv on Monday called for Russia to be removed from the UN Security Council. Ukraine also attacked a military airfield in Saratov Oblast, deep inside Russian territory, which killed three Russian army personnel and may have damaged some top-end strategic fighters at the air base.

Zelenskyy conveyed his best wishes for India's Presidency of the G20 and the PM said a priority of India's G20 Presidency will be to give a voice to the concerns of developing nations on issues like food and energy security.

The two leaders also discussed opportunities for strengthening bilateral cooperation. India, like most of the Global South, has not condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and has capitalised on heavy discounts for its oil, fertilisers and coal.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has called Russia “a steady and time-tested partner’’ and pointed out that New Delhi has also sent several tranches of non-military aid to Ukraine.