UK’s CDS calls on Indian counterpart, Army Chief

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 17

The Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS), UK, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, today called on his Indian counterpart General Anil Chauhan, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, Army Chief General Manoj Pande and Defence Secretary Aramane Giridhar.

Admiral Radakin began his three-day visit with homage to the fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial on Monday. General Chauhan and Admiral Radakin reviewed progress on various pillars of the UK-India defence partnership and exchanged views to further expand ties in all domains, a statement issued by the British High Commission here said.

The Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force are carrying out exercises with their Indian equivalents this year, developing inter-operability and joint tactics.The visit of the CDS coincides with that of the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) of the Royal Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston.