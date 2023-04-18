UK’s CDS calls on Indian counterpart, Army Chief

New Delhi, April 17
The Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS), UK, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, today called on his Indian counterpart General Anil Chauhan, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, Army Chief General Manoj Pande and Defence Secretary Aramane Giridhar.
Admiral Radakin began his three-day visit with homage to the fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial on Monday. General Chauhan and Admiral Radakin reviewed progress on various pillars of the UK-India defence partnership and exchanged views to further expand ties in all domains, a statement issued by the British High Commission here said.
The Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force are carrying out exercises with their Indian equivalents this year, developing inter-operability and joint tactics.The visit of the CDS coincides with that of the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) of the Royal Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court begins hearing arguments on pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriages
The case is being heard by a five-judge Constitution bench c...
Climber Baljeet Kaur found alive a day after she went missing on Mt Annapurna in Nepal
An aerial search mission was initiated on Tuesday morning on...
California gurdwara shooting: Police arrest 17 men with machine gun, AK-47 in possession
Two of the people arrested are mafia members who are 'wanted...
Video: What led to rivalry in California’s ‘mini Punjab’s’ Sikh community where ‘brothers are fighting against brothers’
17 men have been arrested from California's Sikh community w...
Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan appointed acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweets to this effect