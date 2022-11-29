 Ulemas have vital role in deradicalisation: Ajit Doval : The Tribune India

Ulemas have vital role in deradicalisation: Ajit Doval

At a dialogue between Indonesian and Indian delegation of Ulema and leaders of other faiths, NSA says both ‘our countries have been victims of terrorism’

Ulemas have vital role in deradicalisation: Ajit Doval

Ajit Doval. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, November 29

Emphasising that cross-border and ISIS-inspired terrorism continues to pose a threat, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval said on Tuesday that Ulemas have a “vital role” to play in countering radicalisation and extremism by propagating progressive ideas and thought.

In his opening remarks at a dialogue between the Indonesian and Indian delegation of Ulema and leaders of other faiths, Doval said the cooperation of the civil society is essential in countering the threat from ISIS-inspired individual terror cells and returnees from theatres like Syria and Afghanistan.

“...both our countries have been victims of terrorism and separatism. While we have overcome the challenges to a considerable extent, the phenomenon of cross-border and ISIS-inspired terrorism continues to pose a threat.”

“Cooperation of the civil society is essential in countering the threat from ISIS-inspired individual terror cells and returnees from theatres like Syria and Afghanistan,” Doval said.

Emphasising the important role of Ulema in Islamic society, Doval said the aim of the discussion is to bring together Indian and Indonesian Ulema and scholars to promote tolerance, harmony and peaceful co-existence which will bolster the fight against violent extremism, terrorism and radicalisation.

Urging the need to develop a common narrative on deradicalisation, Doval said in a democracy there is no place for hate speech, prejudice, propaganda, demonisation, violence, conflict and misuse of religion for narrow ends.

Drawing attention towards youths who are becoming the “primary target” of radicalisation, Doval said if their energies are nurtured in the right direction, they can become “harbingers of change” and building blocks of progress in any society.

He said we also need to counter disinformation and propaganda that can “impede peaceful co-existence” among the followers of different faiths.

The NSA said state institutions also need to come together to detect and identify potential negative influencers and share information to counter their activities.

“In this, Ulema, due to their deep connect with civil society, can play a vital role,” he said.

Doval said the essence lies in disseminating positive discourse far and wide, and not merely reacting to the agenda set by inimical forces.

“While technology is a blessing for humanity, it is also being misused by anti-social elements to spread hatred and for disruptive purposes. The Ulema must also be adept in the use of technology and utilise various technological solutions to thwart the evil designs of propaganda and hate,” he said

Doval said Islam had emerged as a rallying point for the disadvantaged and tolerant outlook.

Fissures emerged among the caliphs after the death of the Prophet on the question of legitimate heir with each faction attempting to outdo each other by espousing a more radical interpretation of Hadiths, he said.

“It is here that the Ulema have a pivotal role to play. They have a leading role in educating the people on the original tolerant and moderate principles of Islam and countering radicalisation and extremism with progressive ideas and thought,” he said.

He said, “none of the ends” for which extremism, radicalisation and the misuse of religion are employed is justifiable on any ground.

“This is a distortion of religion against which all of us need to raise our voices. Extremism and terrorism are against the very meaning of Islam because Islam means peace and well-being (Salamati/Asalaam). Opposition to such forces should not be painted as a confrontation with any religion. That is a ruse,” he said.

He said we should focus on the “real message” of our religions which stands for humanism, peace and understanding.

“Indeed, as the Holy Quran itself teaches, killing one person is like killing all humanity and saving one is akin to saving humanity. Islam ordains that the most excellent form of Jihad is ‘Jihad Afzal’ — that is, Jihad against one’s senses or ego — and not against innocent civilians,” Doval said.

The Indonesian delegation of Ulema is accompanying Mohammad Mahfud MD, coordinating minister for political, legal and security affairs, who is on a visit to India on the invitation of Doval who had attended the second India-Indonesia Security Dialogue on March 17 in Jakarta.

Accepting the invitation to visit India, Mahfud, the counterpart of the NSA in Indonesia, had expressed the wish to bring a delegation of Ulema and leaders of other faiths in Indonesia to India during the visit where they can interact with their Indian counterparts in a more “formal setting”, officials have said.

The dialogue is aimed at bringing together Indian and Indonesian Ulemas and scholars who can take forward cooperation in promoting tolerance, harmony and peaceful co-existence, Doval said.

During the three-day visit of the Indonesian coordinating minister which started on Monday evening, India Islamic Cultural Centre organised a dialogue on the role of Ulema in fostering a culture of interfaith peace and social harmony in India and Indonesia where Ulemas and religious leaders of other faiths interacted during the day.

Highlighting the historical linkages between the two countries spanning to the Chola period and beyond, Doval said both flourishing democracies with extensive people-to-people share a common desire for peace and harmony and the dialogue is a vital medium to achieve that objective.

The NSA said we meet at a time of tremendous churn in international relations and uncertainty about the future.

“It is at such times that countries like India and Indonesia, with their experience of multi-faith harmony and co-existence, can send a joint message to the world to eschew violence and conflict,” he said.

Doval said the two largest democracies in the Indo-Pacific region with 1.7 billion population should strive to propagate moderate virtues of Islam as a beacon of hope and cooperation for the entire world.

In his keynote address at the event, Mahfud said discussions such as this give us the opportunity to learn from each other and be inspired by the best practices in preserving a peaceful and harmonious society.

“Many a time we have witnessed people who use their religion as a doctrine of absolute truth and readily blame others. We have to go out of this and improve.

“Religion, I think should be a source of peace, not the reason for discord, conflict, or violence. Religion should be a unifying tool, not a divisive instrument,” he said.

He said the world is facing difficult challenges, ranging from poverty, climate change, food insecurity, pandemic, corruption, unemployment, armed conflicts, income inequality, and human rights abuses to name a few.

“Where are religions where the world fights against all these common concerns,” he said.

#ajit doval

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

Man arrested for raping minor daughter

2
Jalandhar

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's aide killed in rivalry between cousins in Jalandhar

3
Trending

Video: Tiger plunges towards tourists during a jungle safari giving heart-stopping moments

4
Punjab

Buzz Navjot Singh Sidhu may be given crucial work on release

5
Entertainment

IFFI ends in controversy; jury head calls 'The Kashmir Files' as 'propaganda'

6
Punjab

Irrigation scam: Punjab ex-minister Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, former chief secretary Sarvesh Kaushal summoned

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Jeweller told to vacate SCO co-owned by Kirron Kher

8
Punjab

Following altercation, man kills friend at hotel in Punjab's Batala; later tells cops that armed men shot him dead on Batala-Amritsar highway

9
Chandigarh

Two guests took Chandigarh hotel for a ride

10
Himachal

4-year-old Lahaul-Spiti boy 'Rapten' becomes reincarnation of Buddhist master

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: 80-year-old ‘kakis’ catch up on ‘nostalgia of decades’ as they meet after ages
Trending

Watch: 80-year-old 'kakis' catch up on 'nostalgia of decades' as they meet after ages

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed DEO!
Jalandhar

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla
Himachal

128-year-old Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan’s widow gets pension
Nation

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan's widow gets pension

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives 3 days’ time to remove all such photos from social media
Punjab

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media

Enraged over chapter on adult education, villagers lock school
Haryana

Enraged over chapter on adult education, Sonepat villagers lock school

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection
Chandigarh

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection

10-year-old booked for ‘glorifying’ gun culture
Punjab

10-year-old booked in Kathunangal for 'glorifying' gun culture

Top News

Tata group to merge Vistara with Air India; Singapore Airlines to hold 25.1 pc stake in merged entity

Tata group to merge Vistara with Air India; Singapore Airlines to buy 25.1 pc stake in Air India

Deal expected to be complete by March 2024 | Tata group owns...

UK delivering on new FTA with India, says Rishi Sunak

UK delivering on new Free Trade Agreement with India, says Rishi Sunak

In his first major foreign policy speech since taking charge...

Telangana politician YS Sharmila's car towed away by cops with her in it

Police drag Andhra CM's sister's car while she sits inside protesting against KCR

‘Truth can make people lie’: Vivek Agnihotri takes indirect dig at IFFI Jury Head over ‘The Kashmir Files’ row

'Truth can make people lie': Vivek Agnihotri takes indirect dig at IFFI jury head over 'The Kashmir Files' row

Actor Anupam Kher condemns Nadav Lapid’s controversial remar...

As social media storm breaks out, Israel envoy Naor Gilon apologises for IFFI jury head Nadav Lapid’s comments on ‘The Kashmir Files’

As social media storm breaks out, Israel envoy Naor Gilon apologises for IFFI jury head Nadav Lapid’s comments on ‘The Kashmir Files’

Gilon also pulls up Indian social media users doubting the h...


Cities

View All

Vigilance Bureau questions former deputy CM OP Soni for 2 hours in disproportionate assets case

Vigilance Bureau questions former deputy CM OP Soni for 2 hours in disproportionate assets case

BSF officer among three booked for harassing Tarn Taran woman

3 Amritsar to Kolkata trains to be diverted

Restriction on Rego Bridge to add to traffic woes in city

Protesting farmers pay tribute to Guru Teg Bahadur on his martyrdom day in Tarn Taran

Bathinda cop booked in missing arms case

Bathinda cop booked in missing arms case

Bathinda Local Bodies Department owes powercom Rs 27 crore

Chandigarh councillors for powers to inspect works, sign contractors’ cheque

Chandigarh councillors for powers to inspect works, sign contractors’ cheque

Canada to invest more in visa processing at Chandigarh & Delhi

Hefty charge pinches cabbies at Chandigarh Railway Station, travellers forced to march

A first: PGI to study impact of mixing Covishield, Covaxin doses

Chandigarh: New dog pound to be up & running by March

Kejriwal promises ‘mini councillors’ status to RWAs if AAP comes to power in Delhi MC

Kejriwal promises ‘mini councillors’ status to RWAs if AAP comes to power in Delhi MC

Woman thrashes daughter’s father-in-law with slippers at Hindu Ekta Manch event held to seek justice for Shraddha

Congress promises to regularise all temp workers in MCD if voted to power

Delhi Police record statement of Shraddha Walkar's friend who helped her find job

Aaftab Poonawala's narco test likely to be held on December 5

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s aide killed in rivalry between 2 cousins in Jalandhar

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's aide killed in rivalry between cousins in Jalandhar

Don’t force parents to buy uniforms from specific shops: Jalandhar DRB to schools

2 dead, 3 injured as car, truck collide in Phillaur

2 groups fight over DJ song in Kapurthala; 15 booked

Hope for state-of-art medical facility in Doaba rekindles

Amritsar IED case: Ludhiana police brings gangster Yuvraj on production warrant

Amritsar IED case: Ludhiana police brings gangster Yuvraj on production warrant

Sidhwan Canal Pollution: National Green Tribunal forms joint panel to submit factual report within two months

Sans foot overbridge, people face trouble crossing road outside Ludhiana bus stand

Ahmedgarh to get new building for subdivision office

Two women nabbed for stealing Rs 27K from purse in Ludhiana

Patiala police arrest 4 accused in Rs 17 lakh bank robbery

Sarpanch among 4 held for Rs 17 lakh bank robbery at Patiala's Ghanaur

Patiala: Three rob Rs 17.85 lakh from Ghanaur UCO Bank branch

Five years on, Patiala MC fails to shift street vendors

Stubble-burning: Despite over 26% fewer incidents, area burnt same as last year in Punjab

Play staged at Punjabi University, Patiala