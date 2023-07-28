 ‘Ulterior political motives’: Opposition slams govt over extension to ED Director Sanjay Mishra : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • ‘Ulterior political motives’: Opposition slams govt over extension to ED Director Sanjay Mishra

‘Ulterior political motives’: Opposition slams govt over extension to ED Director Sanjay Mishra

Supreme Court on Thursday extended Mishra’s tenure till midnight of September 15 in larger ‘public and national interest’

‘Ulterior political motives’: Opposition slams govt over extension to ED Director Sanjay Mishra

ED Director Sanjay Mishra. File



PTI

New Delhi, July 28

The Opposition slammed the BJP-led Centre on Friday over the extension of the tenure of Enforcement Directorate (ED) chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra till September 15, alleging that this was done with “ulterior political motives” and was aimed at targeting the leaders of the INDIA bloc with “false cases” to weaken the alliance.

The Supreme Court on Thursday extended Mishra’s tenure till the midnight of September 15 in larger “public and national interest”, after the Centre asserted that his continuity is necessary in view of the ongoing FATF peer review and attempts by India’s neighbours to ensure that the country gets into the “grey” list.

The top court, which initially made a sharp observation and asked “are we not giving a picture that there is no other person and the entire department is full of incompetent people”, subsequently relented and accepted the Centre’s request for extending Mishra’s tenure, but for a month less than what was sought.

Addressing a joint press conference outside Parliament, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha alleged that Mishra was given the extension despite an illegality.

“It has been done for ulterior political motives. There is talk on the corridors of power that there will be an attempt to break the INDIA alliance by resorting to lies. We know about this and we want to tell this to the government,” he said.

Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav said the Supreme Court asking whether there is “no other person and the entire department is full of incompetent people” was telling.

“There is an attempt to oblige one person and there is a conspiracy to trap opposition leaders in false cases,” he alleged.

The Congress’s deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, Pramod Tiwari, also referred to the apex court’s observation and wondered why Mishra was given an extension for only a month and a half and what would happen in this period.

“They (BJP) did everything to destabilise governments in Bihar, West Bengal and Jharkhand, but failed politically. Now, they are using agencies and want to slap false cases on opposition leaders.... INDIA has come to the fore and is saying BJP gaddi choro (quit power),” he said.

Trinamool Congress’s (TMC) Sushmita Dev alleged that the ED is a “weapon that works for the BJP”.

“The Bihar, West Bengal and Jharkhand governments were targeted using agencies. They wanted to destablise these governments and weaken the INDIA alliance,” she said.

Twenty-six Opposition parties have formed the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unitedly in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

On July 11, the top court held that two back-to-back year-long extensions granted to Mishra were “illegal” and said the Centre’s orders were in “breach” of its mandamus (judicial writ) in a 2021 verdict that the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer should not be given a further term.

It had also curtailed Mishra’s extended tenure to July 31 from November 18, 2023, when he was supposed to retire.

Mishra was first appointed as the ED Director for two years on November 19, 2018. By an order dated November 13, 2020, the Centre modified the appointment letter retrospectively and Mishra’s two-year term was changed to three years.

The Centre also promulgated an ordinance last year under which the tenure of the ED and CBI chiefs could be extended by up to three years after the mandated two-year term.

#BJP #Enforcement Directorate #Supreme Court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

No metro project for Chandigarh, Lok Sabha told

2
Trending

Glen Maxwell, wife Vini host Tamil baby shower ceremony; fans hail him for respecting Indian traditions

3
Haryana

Allegations against Judge Parmar serious: Punjab and Haryana HC

4
Diaspora

UK lawyers’ watchdog opens investigation into false asylum claims

5
Nation

A black crow moment in Parliament

6
Punjab

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers

7
Nation

Supreme Court extends ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra's tenure till September 15

8
Himachal

Houses gone, deluge of woes for 130 Sainj families in Kullu district

9
Chandigarh

3 Chandigarh residents lose Rs 93L to cons offering work-from-home jobs; 9 held

10
Business

Currency note with * symbol in number panel valid note, says RBI

Don't Miss

View All
In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies
Jalandhar

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

With floods, dream of marriages of daughters also swept away
Punjab

With floods, Jalandhar villagers' dream of marriages of daughters also swept away

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers
Punjab

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar
Nation

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar

~5K reward for those who help road accident victims
Punjab

Punjab: Rs 5K reward for those who help road accident victims

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides
Nation

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda passes away at 64
Pollywood

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

Wary of ‘award wapsi’, parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients
Nation

Wary of 'award wapsi', parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients

Top News

Supreme Court grants bail to activists Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira in Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case

Supreme Court grants bail to activists Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira in Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case

The activists had moved the top court against a Bombay High ...

Lok Sabha proceedings disrupted amid opposition protest over Manipur issue

Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid opposition protest over Manipur issue

Soon after the House met at 11 am, the opposition members we...

Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day after spat between Chairman, TMC leader Derek O’Brien

Refrain from indulging in theatrics, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar tells TMC leader Derek O’Brien

Upper House adjourned for the day

Santokh Singh murder case: AGTF in joint operation with Moga police arrest 3 shooters of Gopi Dallewalia gang

3 shooters of Gopi Dallewalia gang arrested in Moga's Santokh Singh murder case

Preliminary investigation reveals gangster Gopi Dallewalia a...

Professor held on charge of sexually assaulting woman on Delhi-Mumbai flight

Professor held on charge of sexually assaulting woman on Delhi-Mumbai flight

The 24-year-old victim and the accused were seated next to e...


Cities

View All

Spurt in land related cases likely after floodwater ebbs

Spurt in land related cases likely after floodwater ebbs

Morning rain washes away MC’s claims of readiness

Dog menace: Majitha road no exception to problem as MC sleeps

Knotty affair: Cables in historical Mai Bazaar act as dampener for tourists

Regularisation: Over 1K teachers stand to benefit in dist

Corbusier’s Chandigarh: Experts raise heritage concerns vis-a-vis city development plans

Corbusier’s Chandigarh: Experts raise heritage concerns vis-a-vis city development plans

Mohali: Inter-state racket of arms suppliers busted

3 Chandigarh residents lose Rs 93L to cons offering work-from-home jobs; 9 held

National-level kabaddi player among 2 arrested by Chandigarh Police with 18.6 gm heroin

13 works still pending, Chandigarh Smart City plan faces delays

Delhi Services Bill to be placed in Rajya Sabha next week

Delhi Services Bill to be placed in Rajya Sabha next week

Delhi to house world’s largest museum ‘Yuge Yugeen Bharat’

Service charge ban: Delhi High Court imposes Rs 2 lakh cost on restaurant bodies

Delhi-NCR saw highest rabies deaths in 2022

In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

With floods, Jalandhar villagers' dream of marriages of daughters also swept away

Looking forward: Make drainage dept officials accountable for funds spent

Jalandhar: Bhogpur man dies in Canada; police launch investigation

Gates installed on busy stretch, residents write to CM, minister

Woman complains of breathing problems in Ludhiana’s Giaspura; past gas tragedy haunts locals

Woman complains of breathing problems in Ludhiana's Giaspura; past gas tragedy haunts locals

863 establishments owe Rs 6.26-cr PF dues, EPFO mulls penal action

Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda’s last rites to be held tomorrow

After deluge, affected residents await relief

Monsoon fury: For Shivpuri residents, rain comes with spate of trouble

No respite from Chhoti Baradari encroachments

No respite from Chhoti Baradari encroachments

Police suspect hand of person known to victim

Students seek probe into lapsed UGC approval

2-day conference on cybernetics concludes