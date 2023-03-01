Umesh Pal murder: UP authorities bulldoze house of close aide of Atiq Ahmed

PTI

Prayagraj (UP), March 1

In a crackdown on associates of gangster Atiq Ahmed named in the sensational Umesh Pal murder case, the Prayagraj Development Authority on Wednesday demolished the house of a close aide of Ahmed.

Prayagraj Development Authority secretary Ajit Singh said the house belonging to Zafar Ahmed has been bulldozed. He said Atiq’s wife Shaista Parveen used to stay in the same house earlier.

Pal and one of his security personnel were shot dead in Jaitipur under the Dhoomanganj police station last week. Pal was the main witness in the BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case.

Arbaaz, an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, was killed in an encounter with the police on Monday. Dhoomanganj police station SHO Rajesh Maurya was also injured in the encounter.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by Pal’s wife Jaya Pal, a case was registered at Dhoomanganj police station (in Prayagraj) against gangster-turned politiciam Atiq Ahmed, his brother Ashraf, wife Shaista Parveen, two sons, aides Guddu Muslim and Gulam and nine others.

Atiq is currently lodged in a Gujarat prison.